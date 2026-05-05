OKC Thunder Round Table: Predicting Lakers 2nd Round NBA Playoff Series

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Bricktown Ballers are hoping to advance to their second straight Western Conference Finals if they can get past the Purple and Gold.

Let's dive into the Thunder on SI staff's prediction for this series.

OKC Thunder Round Table Preview of Los Angeles Lakers Round 2 Series

1) Who is the Biggest X Factor for the OKC Thunder Outside of Jalen Williams' Health?

Rylan Stiles, Beat Writer: Isaiah Joe's ability to knock down triples against this Lakers zone defense will be huge. The Thunder will need him to step up and convert on these looks that he got off plenty in Phoenix in ways that he previously struggled to in past postseason runs. If Joe can punish the Lakers attention they must give to Gilgeous-Alexander and bodies in the paint then things will overwhelmingly trend in Oklahoma City's direction.

Derek Parker, Publisher: I think Cason Wallace could play a crucial role in this series defensively. With his length and instincts, he’ll be looked at as one of a few players capable of limiting LeBron James, and how he fares in that matchup could massively swing games. Additionally, his hitting open shots could blow things wide open for OKC.

Ivan White, Staff Writer: Lu Dort will have the ability to be the biggest X factor for the Thunder against the Lakers. While a rough series might not kill the Thunder, a good two-way series for the defensive star would likely eliminate any hopes the Lakers have of keeping the second round competitive.

Randall Sweet, Staff Writer: Chet Holmgren. The Lakers have more size on the interior than Phoenix, but none of Los Angeles’ big men present the same challenges as teams like San Antonio or Minnesota, the two teams on the other side of the Western Conference bracket. If Holmgren can once again take advantage of the mismatch, OKC should be successful on both ends of the floor.

Cody Burton, Staff Writer: Ajay Mitchell. The second-year guard had a phenomenal showing to close out the Phoenix Suns in Game 4, but he’ll have to keep that momentum against the Lakers. With the availability of Jalen Williams still in doubt, Mitchell is thrusted right into a difficult role for a player in his first real taste of playoff basketball.

2) What is the biggest key to the OKC Thunder Beating the Los Angeles Lakers

Stiles: 3 point shooting early in the series. The Lakers will likely find a zone defense or team concept to show Gilgeous-Alexander's heavy traffic and force the ball out of his hands and leave it up to the variables of his complimentary pieces. If OKC goes cold from beyond the arc that really hampers the Bricktown Ballers' offense.

Parker: Simply playing their game. They’re the far more talented team, especially with superstar Luka Doncic seemingly out for some or all of the series. If the Thunder can play to their identity on both ends, it should be a relatively easy series as far as the second round goes.

White: Don’t overthink things. JJ Redick will be ready to throw everything he has at the Thunder, especially defensively. As long as the Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can pick apart the Lakers’ zone and doubles, things should go according to plan for the defending champs.

Sweet: Don't let the Lakers get momentum from beyond the arc. Even if Luka Doncic misses time, Los Angeles has multiple solid 3-point shooters. Austin Reaves, Luke Kennard and Rui Hachimura, among others, can all make teams pay if they get in rhythm from deep.

Burton: The ability to knock down 3-point attempts. OKC shot a blistering 42.6% from long range in its four-game regular season sweep of Los Angeles. If the Thunder can convert at any percentage close to that in this series, it could become dominant.

3) What is the Biggest Storyline of This OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Series?

Stiles: How will the Thunder defend LeBron James without Jalen Williams? While Lu Dort and Cason Wallace are All-Defensive guards, they do lack size against James despite still making life tough on him. The only player on the roster who can replace the lack of scaleability left behind by Williams is Alex Caruso off the bench. Can Dort and Wallace contain the bigger James without overly helping off shorters and seeing James pick that a part for high quality shots for the Purple and Gold. While everyone in OKC should be confident in this Thunder defense shutting down the Lakers, if they confidence is rewarded it will be a quick series. If James is able to exploit the lack of Williams things could get interesting for Los Angeles.

Parker: While the Lakers are far outmatched from a talent perspective, it still feels like plenty of things are possible with LeBron James on the floor. Even at 41, there’s an inkling in the back of minds that he could make things competitive. I’ll be curious to see if that’s the case, or if the Thunder really can dispatch one of the great players ever, even while past his prime, in a handful of games.

White: The biggest storyline this series will easily be the injuries. With Jalen Williams’ and Luka Doncic’s statuses still up in the air, it will be very interesting to see how each team handles their star. Considering both players have injuries that could easily be reaggravated if they return too soon, managing injuries within the context of the series will also be intriguing.

Sweet: The potential return of injured players on both sides. Jalen Williams and Luka Doncic will likely be sidelined early in the matchup with the potential to return later in the series. For the Thunder, if Williams comes back and picks up where he left off in the first round, it will be a major boost in the Western Conference Semifinals and an encouraging sign heading into the Western Conference Finals if OKC gets past the Lakers.

Burton: LeBron James goes against the team he won his first championship against over a decade later. It has become a rite of passage for NBA legends to end the contention era of their career against the Thunder: Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, and Tim Duncan are all notable names to do so. Now, James is against OKC for the first time since 2012, in what could be his final ride.

4) Who Will Have the Most Impressive Series?

Stiles: The Oklahoma City Thunder will see superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continue to prove why he is the best player in the world in this series. Expecting JJ Redick to change coverages on him minute-to-minute and Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to read and react to it in real time will have most marveling. His improved playmaking to couple with his tough shot making will lead to some jaw-dropping performances if his play finishers come through for him.

Parker: Along that line of thinking, this is yet another way Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can cement himself as the best player in the world. Nikola Jokic has been ousted, Luka Doncic isn’t playing and Victor Wembanyama finds himself down 0-1 already. The title is SGA’s for the taking, and this series could be a line of demarcation.

White: There aren’t many matchups more perfect for Chet Holmgren than this Lakers team. While he’ll always be a force in the middle defensively, he should be able to showcase every facet of his game at an elite level with minutes mostly against Deandre Ayton or Jaxson Hayes. Add in his ability to showcase his perimeter defense when switched onto Austin Reaves and LeBron James, and this could be the series that transforms Holmgren into a true national star.

Sweet: Other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell. After getting valuable postseason experience as a starter against Phoenix, a solid defensive team, Mitchell could have an even better series against Los Angeles, who doesn't have as many versatile perimeter defenders.

Burton: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It may be the easy answer, but the all-time guard will continue his incredible start to the postseason in the second round. The Lakers’ lack of interior presence will make Gilgeous-Alexander’s preferred route of scoring in the paint much easier.

5) Who Wins and in How Many Games?

Stiles: The Oklahoma City Thunder get this win and advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season. The Bricktown Ballers should be able to dispatch the Purple and Gold in five games, likely dropping Game 3 in LaLa Land but otherwise having huge victories in the four other games.

Parker: I’d expect the Thunder to win in four. I’m not positive the Lakers are a better product than the Suns, with their weaknesses playing right into OKC’s strengths.

White: Thunder in 4. Even with a fully healthy Luka Doncic on the other side, this would’ve been an extreme uphill battle for the Lakers. After having to grind out low-scoring games against a Houston team with no offensive firepower and a defense that doesn’t compare to the Thunder’s, the Lakers will likely have a tough time even keeping games close in Round 2.

Sweet: Thunder in 5. If Luka Doncic misses the first three or four games of the series, it will be difficult for Los Angeles to earn a victory against OKC unless the Thunder have a cold shooting performance and the Lakers get hot from beyond the arc. If Doncic does come back, it isn't difficult to envision Los Angeles being more competitive, but the Thunder have played well against the Lakers all season, even with Doncic fully healthy.

Burton: Thunder over Lakers in five games. OKC will sweep its first two at home, LA wins its first home game but OKC responds with back-to-back wins to move on to the Western Conference Finals.