NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Two Veteran Prospects in Top 20

At one point this season, it appeared as though the Oklahoma City Thunder would land one of the premier picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

OKC has the rights to the LA Clippers' first-round selection this summer, and Tyronn Lue's team started the season with a 6-21 record. Since then, the group has righted the ship, and now holds a 26-28 mark coming out of the All-Star break.

While the Clippers seemingly won't gift the Thunder a top-10 pick in 2026, but Oklahoma City could still land a lottery pick if Kawhi Leonard and company don't reach the playoffs. Additionally, Sam Presti and company own the rights to Philadelphia's draft pick this summer.

In a recent projection, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman paired a trio of veterans with OKC, including two in the first round.

With LA's pick at No. 14 overall, Wasserman slotted Florida forward Thomas Haugh to Oklahoma City.

Haugh was part of Florida's rotation in 2024-25, helping the Gators win a national championship. Now a junior, the veteran has stepped into a role as his team's No. 1 option following the depature of three 2025 NBA Draft picks.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Haugh is averaging 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range. The Florida standout offers more size and the potential to be a helpful scorer and rebounder off the bench at the next level.

Haugh's versatility allows him to fill multiple roles, which aligns with traits OKC has targeted in past draft selections. The Gators are in the midst of another strong season, and Haugh should have the chance the showcase his abilities against other draft prospects throughout the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

With Philadelphia's pick at No. 18 overall, Wasserman paired Baylor wing Cameron Carr with Oklahoma City.

Like Haugh, Carr has enjoyed a breakout season after appearing in just 18 games during his first two years of college at Tennessee. Now in Waco, the redshirt sophomore is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Carr would give OKC another scoring and perimeter shooting threat off the bench.

In the second round, Wasserman slotted Florida big man Rueben Chinyelu to the Thunder at No. 37 overall. Similar to Haugh, Chinyelu was part of the Gators national championship team, but has stepped into a bigger role this year.

Listed at 6-foot-10 and 265 pounds, the junior is averaging 11.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the field.