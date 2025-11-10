Two Freshman Standing Out as Potential OKC Thunder Draft Prospects
After Oklahoma City's 2024-25 season and the team's start to the 2025-26 campaign, the NBA Draft is far from the first thing on most obersvers mind when talking about the Thunder.
OKC won 68 games last year en route to the team's first NBA title, and has gotten off to a 10-1 start this season without All-NBA wing Jalen Williams. The team's success has made the draft much less significant for Mark Daigneault's group, as Oklahoma City already has a loaded roster and upcoming players like Thomas Sorber who will need time on the court.
Still, the team is set to have a trio of first round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft and has the potential to add even more talent. While it is unlikely that the team uses all three selections, they will have the opportunity to find the Thunder's next roster piece.
Early in the college basketball season, a pair of freshman are standing out as potential fits with OKC.
Virginia Tech's Neoklis Avdalas and Georiga's Jake Wilkins have gotten attention after a few solid showings in the first few games of the season.
In two games with the Hokies, Avdalas is averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 44.4% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.
Avdalas tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025 after playing professionally in Europe, but elected to play in the NCAA. At the combine, the 19-year-old measured 6-foot-7 and half an inch without shoes, recording a 6-foot-9 wingspan.
In addition to his size, Avdalas is a good passer and perimeter shooter, which could make him a solid fit for Oklahoma City on the wing. The Thunder could use another depth piece on the wing, and the Greek prospect could add another offensive threat and reliable shooter to the team's lineup.
Like Avdalas, Wilkins is a true freshman who has performed well to start his NCAA career. The son of NBA legend Dominique Wilkins is averaging 14.3 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a block per game while shooting 53.8% from the field and 18.2% from beyond the arc.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 185 pounds, Wilkins is a high-level athlete who has good defensive instincts despite his youth. While the former four-star recruit still has to develop his game, Wilkins' size and defensive potentail could make him the perfect prospect for Presti and company, especially at the back end of the first round.
