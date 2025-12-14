NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Four Prospects in First Round

The NBA season is still in full swing, but it's never too early to look ahead at the upcoming NBA Draft class.

Most teams in Oklahoma City's position only have picks later in the first round to look forward to, but for the Thunder, OKC could own up to four of the top 30 selections in this year's class.

Thanks to a few smart manuvers from general manager Sam Presti throughout the years, Mark Daigneault's team could received picks from the LA Clippers, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets this summer.

While it is unlikely that Presti and company will use all four picks this season, the team has a chance to add even more depth this summer.

In a recent mock draft from CBS Sports' Kyle Boone, the Thunder selected a trio of college players and an international prospect, starting with Tennessee's Nate Ament at No. 5 overall.

Listed at 6-foot-10 and 207 pounds, Ament is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc, 28.9% from 3-point range and 80.6% from the free throw line.

Ament's shooting efficiency is somewhat concerning, the young forward has a versatile skill set that would fit well in OKC. With a few years of development, which the Thunder could afford to offer the 19-year-old without needing immediate results, Ament could become a solid piece in Oklahoma City.

Coming out of high school, Ament was rated the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 power forward in the 2025 recruiting class.

At No. 9 overall, the Boone paired Florida's Thomas Haugh with the Thunder.

After helping the Gators to a national title in 2024-25, the veteran wing is averaging 18.6 points, 7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Haugh has the makings of a solid role player who can clearly impact winning in a positive way at 22-years-old.

Next for the Thunder in Boone's mock draft was Bennett Stirtz at No. 14 overall.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Stirtz is in his first season at Iowa after starting his career at Northwest Missouri State, a Division II program, and spending the 2024-25 season at Drake.

This year, the veteran point guard is averaging 17.9 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 48.3% from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc on 5.9 attempts per game.

Finally, at No. 27 overall, Boone paired international prospect Karim Lopez with Oklahoma City.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 224 pounds, the 18-year-old wing is averaging 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a steal per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL.

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.