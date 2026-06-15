Early 2027 Champion Odds Don't Feature OKC Thunder At Top

The odds aren’t necessarily in the Thunder’s favor next season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell short this season, losing in the Western Conference Finals to the San Antonio Spurs. Now, as the offseason is in full swing, the Thunder are preparing to come back better than ever. It seems that there is a belief that OKC can make another push to the top of the mountain, but unfortunately, maybe not to the top of the peak.

DraftKings has released its early odds for next season’s NBA champion, and the Thunder are below a familiar foe. The Thunder currently have the second-best odds to bring home the title at +260. The only team that has better odds is actually the team that sent OKC home, as San Antonio has +250 odds to win its sixth overall title.

The feud between the Thunder and Spurs sparked this season, with the Spurs winning four out of the five matchups in the regular season, and finishing off the defending champs in game seven on the Thunder’s own court. With such close odds between the two teams going into next season, it’s all but certain that this feud will only continue to grow.

Odds are never something to take to heart, as no one knows for certain what will happen until it’s proven on the court, but it seems a little odd to jump the gun on this young Spurs team. Yes, they made the NBA Finals this past season, but only by getting past a crippled Thunder.

Oklahoma City was missing both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell for most of the conference final battle, and yet still pushed the series to seven games. If the Thunder are able to stay healthy during the next postseason, it’s hard to see someone taking them down.

Interestingly enough, the Thunder had the second-best championship odds going into the 2024-25 season as well, and it ended in their first-ever championship. OKC is now looking to prove the odds wrong once again and take down the Spurs on the way.

The Thunder will have the back-to-back MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, and hopefully will have their All-NBA player in Williams back at full health. The odds for next season will continue to change this offseason as rosters are scattered and deals are made; however, these odds just added fuel to a team that is more than capable of winning a championship, and will be looking to prove it wrong all season long.