OKC Thunder Offseason Puts Long-Term Pressure on Ownership

Pressure is a privilege. The Oklahoma City Thunder have earned the right to feel it. This organization has been one of the best-run in sports for a long time. It has cultivated a winning culture, a championship in 2025, and the chance to have another half-decade of dominance in the NBA's greatest parity era. The work put in during the Thunder's rebuild is something we have never seen before. To blend title-level talent with future draft assets to continue to make Oklahoma City sustainable and flush out the deepest team in the entire league.

That has led to three straight No. 1 seeds in the Western Conference, back-to-back seasons over 60 wins, two Western Conference Finals appearances, and an NBA championship. All of that, while not paying a dime in luxury taxes. The Thunder haven't been forced to cut a luxury tax check since 2019-20. The first time they are poised to do so in this era is at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Entering the first summer of a lofty tax bill, the team instantly shaved $240 million off its impending luxury tax bill. They removed themselves from the top five in payroll in the sport while netting seven future second-round picks to do so. The mandate was seemingly clear: Save money.

Credit to Thunder's top front office executive, Sam Presti, who fulfilled that mission without taking any money back, while fetching assets and inarguably not losing any pieces that diminish the team's title chances. Sure, Defensive ace Lu Dort, sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, and bench scorer Aaron Wiggins are varying degrees of losses and will be missed, but the team has internal options to step up and fill that void at an arguably better clip. With Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, among others, fit for larger roles.

There is no doubt the offseason moves were financially driven, the Thunder's top executive said as much. Sure, you can justify it for this offseason, given the potential of the trio listed above and the playoff shortcomings of Wiggins and Joe, but this is the last summer where this can be an option for the team's ownership group.

"This was a financial decision. The impression I have been given is that the savings generated this summer, and from being out of the tax the last several years, will be re-allocated to future teams. Along with other new well-documented revenue streams, this will allow us to make more basketball-related decisions over the next several years," Presti told the Oklahoman following the Dort trade.

That impressive goal must be fulfilled by ownership as soon as next summer. There is no other option. Come July, Wallace, Mitchell and McCain are all extension eligible with superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's supermax contract kicking in at $60.6 million dollars with All-NBA pieces Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren already on rookie max pacts.

The Thunder will unquestionably be expensive and hit the 2nd apron as soon as the 2027 offseason. That shouldn't phase Oklahoma City ownership or make them blink. Not only have they saved money for the last half decade, including winning a title as a non-tax paying team, while saving $240 million off this current bill –– the first to come due for this group of players –– but the team also has a practically free arena opening that was largely paid for by the city. The NBA is set to expand soon which lines current owners pockets with money via expansion fees. The league is fresh off of signing a lucrative TV deal and most important have a roster that is worthy of paying the piper.

Oklahoma City has made it clear over the last two seasons –– and as recently as last month –– that the second apron is not restrictive in keeping their own players in house and not something the organization fears. The teams that avoid that second apron do so because, frankly, their team is not good enough to justify it. In Bricktown and in San Antonio, that just isn't the case. Both franchises should be in the second apron comfortably. That is the joy of building up a contender that enjoys the blend of depth and youthful longevity as these two squads do.

"We were comfortable being over the second apron with this team and how we were uniquely constructed. We have been consistent with that view for a few years now," Presti reaffirmed with the Oklahoman last month.

The Thunder's top decision maker is laying it out flatly. If it would've been worth it, if they were comfortable going into the second apron with Dort, Wiggins and Joe then doing so to retain better, more impactful players will not make Oklahoma City blink.

That is where you get to the pressure of ownership. The front office has done its job, putting this team in place. The players have done their job, proving they can win at this level. The coach has done his job, proving to be a championship-level bench boss. The fans have done their job in supporting this team and forking over the cash for a new arena. Now, the owners must do their part in paying for this roster.

Pressure is a privilege, and make no mistake, it falls squarely on ownership at this time. The fans, the front office, and the players have all openly laid out their desire to retain this group. The question sitting out there for Bricktown is, will the owners cut the check to do so?

It is Presti's impression that they will. He would know more than all of us. It also only makes logical sense to do so. History has shown that this same ownership group was willing to pay for objectively worse teams –– by a long shot –– during the Russell Westbrook and Paul George era. There isn't a need to fear the impending decision for Oklahoma City, but there is a reason to monitor it. Simply put: It is time to pay the piper. The Thunder ownership must do it. There is no other justifiable option.