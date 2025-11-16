The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 109-96, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Saturday night.

It was a usual day for superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who put together an efficient 33-point outing. Center Chet Holmgren shone bright, scoring 25 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

It was a three-point game at halftime, 55-52 in favor of the Thunder, but a third-quarter surge powered the Thunder to a 17-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Hornets rallied a small run to bring the game within 10 points late in the fourth quarter, but the Thunder still comfortably won, 109-96.

Here are three takeaways from OKC's fifth consecutive win in Charlotte.

Nov 15, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Continues His MVP Campaign

Well, Gilgeous-Alexander did not see the floor in the fourth quarter, playing under 30 minutes for the third-straight game. Despite that, he scored more than 20 points once again, his 86th consecutive time doing so.

The reigning KIA NBA Most Valuable Player tallied 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals. He dominated the Hornets, with Miles Bridges being no match for his crossovers.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to showcase his incredible talent, putting him in a great position to repeat as MVP.

Nov 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) dribbles the ball against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2. Cason Wallace is a Matchup Nightmare

The Thunder may see another first-time All-Defensive team member this season. Guard Cason Wallace has ramped his game up to another level this season.

Wallace was everywhere on the Spectrum Center floor on both offense and defense. The third-year guard was flying in the passing lanes, picking up three steals, and was knocking down shots at all three levels.

He has now tallied three or more steals in six games this season, while appearing in only 13.

Wallace scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting and hit both of his three-point attempts. He grabbed a pair of rebounds and assisted on four made shots.

Once again, the University of Kentucky alum proves his high value in the Thunder's lineup.

Nov 15, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) tries to block the shot by Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

3. Chet Holmgren Has Entered Peak Form

Holmgren is sharpening his offensive game, looking fully healthy once again. The third-year big scored 25 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked a shot.

Holmgren shot 10-of-20 from the field, 2-of-4 from behind the arc and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. He has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games, with an 11-point performance in only 20 minutes in the Thunder's blowout win against the Lakers being the outlier.

Holmgren looks incredibly sharp, scoring at all three levels on offense, while bringing his usual rim protection presence on defense.

The Gonzaga alum will continue to improve as he looks to make his first All-Star game.

OKC plays again Monday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, against the Pelicans.