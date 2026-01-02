Aaron Wiggins' Scoring Troubles Persist, But There Will Always be Optimism

The Man Who Saved Basketball, otherwise known as Oklahoma City guard Aaron Wiggins, as everyone should know by now, hasn't exactly been the savior for this team over the course of the last couple months.

Typically, you know Wiggins as a glue guy in every facet of the game. Except in just one facet, and that's his ability to score the ball. He's always had that microwave scoring ability—just like in NBA 2K—he has the skill set and confidence to, when he gets going, continue to pour it on and pour it on against even the stoutest of defenses.

After getting a couple months into the season which has seen Wiggins log lesser minutes per game than a year ago to this point, he's kind of hit a wall.

The now-27-year-old, one-time NBA champion who celebrates his birthday today before taking on the Golden State Warriors, hasn't been as adept at scoring the rock as we usually know him to be. Logging games of zero, two (twice), three, five (twice) and six points all in the span of the last eight games is disheartening for a scorer of his caliber—but consistent 20-point games haven't always been in his wheelhouse, either.

Wiggins is a player that can add serious value with his length and IQ defensively, ability to run the floor, spacing and more, he's always been more than just a scorer. But when you see his ability to be able to drop 20-point, 30-point, 40-point games with impressive 3-point efficiency in his history, you almost want to see him do it night in and night out.

That's where the disappointment comes in this recent stretch. He's down in points per game and shooting efficiency thus far when compared to a year ago.

But this should not be too much cause for concern for the Maryland product.

Last season, you saw pockets where Wiggins would put up similar stat lines to what we just discussed. It wasn't that he wasn't showing up, it was more so that his help was needed in other areas and he wasn't required to have those big scoring nights—other nights, it certainly was.

Though at this point, Wiggins is due to start getting his. And with his past, Oklahoma City fans should have faith in his ability to turn things around in the box score. Even if things might look unsightly from these past few weeks, Wiggins talent and confidence will always carry him to massive impact player for this team.