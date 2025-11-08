Big Win in Sacramento Boosts OKC Thunder in NBA Cup Standings
Oklahoma City secured a big win on Friday night, and it counts for more than a typical regular season game.
Over the first eight games, the Thunder went undefeated, with an 8-0 record becoming a new franchise best to start a season. Finally, injuries caught up to the Thunder on Wednesday night in Portland to end that undefeated start to the year, but the Thunder got right back to their winning ways on Friday night.
In Sacramento, the Thunder beat the Kings 132-101, with Isaiah Hartenstein’s career night of 33 points and 19 rebounds guiding them to victory. Of course, it was more than simply another regular season game; it was the Thunder’s NBA Cup opener.
In just the third season of the in-season tournament, the Thunder have found some success in the NBA’s newest event. Last season, the Thunder won the Western Conference side of the bracket to advance to the NBA Cup final, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
After winning a title, the Thunder are looking to add to their resume by completing an NBA Cup run this time around. While moving to 1-0 in the standings is a good start, the Thunder’s 31-point margin of victory might be the most important aspect.
Last season, the Thunder won their group but tied with a couple of other group winners for a 3-1 mark at the top of the NBA Cup standings. Thanks to their advantage in point differential, the Thunder secured the top seed in the West and, most importantly, secured a 42nd home game, hosting the Dallas Mavericks in the quarterfinals.
As the heavy favorite in West Group C, the Thunder aren’t at the top of the standings right now, thanks to a 40-point win by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. With the Phoenix Suns also joining the party at 1-0, the Thunder are still the clear favorites, getting both the Timberwolves and Suns at home to end the month.
With point differential being the main tiebreaker after head-to-head, the Thunder’s goal should simply be to remain unbeaten in group play and use their likely high point differential to get another home game. Now with a +31 start in that area, the Thunder should also be in great position to take the West’s wild card spot if they end up finishing 3-1 and don’t take the group.
Sure, the NBA Cup might not be the Thunder’s highest priority, but their dominance makes it impossible to ignore another likely run to the knockout stage and Vegas.