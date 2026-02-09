Can Newest OKC Thunder Addition Make a Splash Before All-Star Break?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been hit hard by injuries this season.

Regular starters Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein have missed significant time this year, while other rotation players have also been sidelined for long stretches. Recently, the team's injury luck has not improved, as Williams, Ajay Mitchell and now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are out of the lineup.

As a result, the team has been without its main scorers and lead ball handlers. Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and others have stepped up in place of OKC's stars, but a recent acquisition added another player to the mix for Mark Daigneault's group.

The Thunder brought in Jared McCain ahead of the NBA trade deadline, giving Oklahoma City more options in its back-court rotation, especially while the team deals with injuries. This season, McCain is averaging 6.6 points, 2 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 38.4% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range.

As a rookie, though, the former Duke standout tallied 15.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc in 23 contests. McCain's numbers have dipped significantly after suffering a season-ending injury as a rookie, but if the 21-year-old returns to form, he would be valuable to OKC's rotation.

The Thunder's upcoming stretch will be a good opportunity for McCain to make a splash in the Modern Frontier, as the team's injuries should grant the former first-round pick time on the court. In his Oklahoma City debut, the second-year sharpshooter notched 5 points, 2 rebounds and an assist in 14 minutes, shooting 2-of-6 from the field and 1-of-3 from deep.

Jared getting to work right away 💪 pic.twitter.com/cvVwfDyNQM — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 7, 2026

With Williams and Mitchell still sidelined, as well as Gilgeous-Alexander being reevaluated after the All-Star break, the Thunder will need McCain to see the floor as he continues to learn OKC's scheme. As the new arrival continues to become more well-acquainted with his new teammates, McCain's performance will likely improve.

OKC meets the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks before the team heads to All-Star weekend. In each of those three games, McCain should have an opportunity to showcase his shot making and ball handling skill, as the Thunder are without multiple lead guards.

If McCain does have a breakout performance, it would be significant momentum for Oklahoma City heading into the back half of the season. The team would have another talented piece of its rotation, adding to a position that needed more depth.

