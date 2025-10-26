Chet Holmgren Is Showing All-Star Flashes To Start Season
In the absence of 2024-25 All-NBA forward Jalen Williams at the start of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder needed some of its rotation to step up and fill into the hole he leaves. This was an opportunity to third-year center Chet Holmgren to capitalize on; that is exactly what he has done.
Through the first three games of the season, Holmgren has averaged 24.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. On top of that, he is boating 56.1% from the field, 42.1% from three-point range on 6.3 attempts per game and 90.9% from the free throw line.
The former Gonzaga University standout is blossoming into an All-Star in front of our eyes, following a full healthy offseason based on celebration of a championship and improvement towards his game.
"I just try to chase the player that can become and want to become," Holmgren said in a postgame press conference following OKC's win Saturday night over Atlanta.
Holmgren opened the season with a 28-point, 7-rebound outing in the Thunder's double-overtime victory over the Houston Rockets in Paycom Center. Despite fouling out in the second overtime period, he was instrumental in the Thunder win.
The 7-footer followed up that performance with a rough shooting day against the Indiana Pacers in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, putting up 15 points and 12 rebounds on four-of-12 shooting and hit no threes on six attempts.
Despite the poor offensive performance, Holmgren did what needed to be done on the defensive end to prevent the Pacers from pacing their way to a victory.
Holmgren responded to that streaky showing with a phenomenal outing in Atlanta against the Hawks. He scored 31 points, with 12 rebounds, three steals and his first block of the season to lead OKC to a comfortable victory in State Farm Arena.
He was on fire throughout the night, starting the game with 14 points on four threes. He would continue to light up Atlanta with shots around the perimeter throughout the remaining three periods, showcasing great chemistry with Ajay Mitchell on pick-and-pop plays.
"When you see the ball going a couple of times, you definitely play a lot more loose," Holmgren said after the game.
Holmgren is unlocking a part of his offensive game he was unable to last season due to the Lisfranc injury he suffered early in the campaign. Now, in his third season, he is shooting for his first All-Star Game selection.