What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon in the Paycom Center. The Thunder are seeking to get back on track after suffering their first losing streak of the season, dropping back-to-back games a week ago against the San Antonio Spurs.

Philadelphia has gone 6-4 in their last ten games and are looking to break their own two game winning streak while earning a statement win in Bricktown, which would serve as just the second home loss of the season for Oklahoma City.

Here is what to watch for in this contest.

What to Watch For

The Oklahoma City Thunder co-stars will be under the microscope in this game and for the remainder of the season. In the past two weeks, things have not been smooth for either of Chet Holmgren or Jalen Williams, highlighted by dud performances against the San Antonio Spurs. Now, playing two sub-.500 teams and these sixers who are just three games over that mark in the East, it should serve as a get-right stretch for both of these big three members in Bricktown. How do they look on the offensive end will be a massive question as Williams continues to work his way back from his wrist surgery this past offseason.

For the first time in two seasons, the OKC Thunder defense failed to show up last week. Life was too easy on the San Antonio Spurs back court. Now, they have to deal with the 76ers who boast Tyrese Maxey, a fringe MVP candidate, and rookie VJ Edgecomb who offers plenty of athleticism to deal with. Not to mention possible big games from the likes of Jared McCain. If the Thunder can get back to normal by shutting –– or at least slowing –– down this duo, that will restore some confidence in the Bricktown Ballers after last week.

With Ajay Mitchell back in the rotation after clearing the NBA's concussion protocol, how much better will the non-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander minutes look like for the OKC Thunder offensively? While everyone expects him to aid the team, especially in the half court, the expectation is a night-and-day difference. This is a massive storyline to watch for as the no. 4 leading scorer on the roster returns. Mitchell has proven to be a difference maker.

Game Information

Date: Dec. 28

Matchup: OKC Thunder (26-5) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (16-13)

Time: 02:30 PM CT

Location: Fanduel Sports OK –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ABC

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to bounce back from their two-game losing streak, having dropped back-to-back games for the first time all season long. The OKC Thunder should be able to take advantage of a soft home stand this week to serve as a get-right stretch before the schedule condences on Oklahoma City.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this Oklahoma City Thunder season as the Bricktown Ballers continue to make history this season but look to get back on track.