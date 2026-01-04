Chet Holmgren’s Defensive Impact Starting to Show Up In the Stat Sheet

Oklahoma City is back on track after dropping two straight games, including the Christmas Day primetime showdown. It was only a matter of time before the Thunder locked back in, and that's exactly what they've done. This squad has rattled off four straight wins — all double digit victories.

Every Thunder player has had a hand in getting back on track, but perhaps none more important than Chet Holmgren, who has been simply terrific during the winning streak. He has leveled up his game this season, and it has been evident all year long. Offensively, it continues to show up. Over the last four games, though, the numbers have shown up on defense too, finally catching up with the impact every night.

Holmgren's defensive numbers have been simply terrific in terms of limiting opponent production. He hasn't recorded as many defensive stats this season, but his impact has been just as high. There's a reason why he's the odds-on favorite to win the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award.

During the Thunder’s winning streak, his numbers have been eye-popping. In four games, Holmgren has recorded 16 total blocks — an average of 4.0 blocks per game. In the Thunder’s win over Portland, he recorded a whopping six total blocks on the evening, and added two steals in the process.

On the season, Holmgren is averaging 1.8 blocks per game, a great number, but also the lowest average of his NBA career. A season ago, his average sat at 2.2 blocks per game. The truest explanation for that, though, isn’t about his production falling off. It’s about opponents refusing to try him at the rim because they understand the scouting report — he’s one of the best rim protectors in the NBA.

His impact has remained the same all season, but teams could only avoid him at the rim for so long. For Holmgren, it has to feel good to see the numbers start to match that impact over the last four games and beyond. Oklahoma City is at its best when Holmgren is at his best, both offensively and defensively. And his offense is the piece of his game that has taken a huge step forward this year.

On the season, Holmgren is averaging 18.2 points and 8.2 rebounds, both career-highs, and shooting at his best rate yet. He's converting on 57.3% from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range. It's looking more and more like he'll grab his first All-Star bid, and defensive numbers like his latest stretch will only help.