Chet Holmgren's Hot Start Headlines Takeaways In The Thunder's Win Over The Clippers.

The Thunder had no problem taking care of the second L.A. team in two nights, with OKC beating the Clippers 128-110.

This bout completes the Thunder’s last back-to-back stretch of the season, with Oklahoma City winning both games. The MVP did his thing with a double-double, putting up 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe were also big contributors, having 18 and 21 points, respectively.

Another ended game and another victory from the squad from OKC, and hopefully, as the postseason approaches, it can collect a lot more.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s win over the Clippers.

Apr 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) reaches in front of Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) for a rebound in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

1. Electric start for Chet Holmgren

The Thunder big man had a solid game in the team’s first leg of its back-to-back series, and he continued that momentum into Wednesday night’s game. Holmgren opened the game hot as he scored 14 points in the first quarter, shooting 83.3% from the field and adding three rebounds.

OKC’s star big man has been known to start games off hot from the opening jump, and Wednesday night’s performance was nothing short of that. This would propel Holmgren to end the game with 30 points, a team high, on 76.9% shooting, and finishing the night with a double-double, totalling 14 rebounds. This is an exciting site for the Thunder with the postseason so close, and they hope that Holmgren can replicate this type of performance in the playoffs.

Apr 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2. OKC’s defense helps create more offense

The Thunder’s offense has never been a problem, but its defense always aids in any way that it can. Oklahoma City caused L.A. to turn the ball over 13 times, with nine turnovers coming from Thunder steals. These steals not only stalled the Clippers' offense, but they also turned into OKC offense.

The Thunder scored 23 points off of Clipper turnovers, compared to the Clippers' 17 points from Thunder mistakes. Oklahoma City has prided itself all season on its amazing defense, and it showcased this defense once again on Wednesday night.

April 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams (34) dunks for the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

3. The No.1 seed

With a win tonight, the Thunder have secured the top seed in the West and will have homecourt advantage for the entirety of the playoffs. OKC is three games ahead of the second-place Spurs with only two games remaining, meaning even if Oklahoma City loses both, they still take the No.1 spot.

This is huge as the Thunder have one of the most electric home court environments, and will definetly aid from the help of their home fans. OKC looks to ride this home-court advantage all the way to the NBA Finals once again, and can hopefully win its second title in a row.