Team-Oriented Basketball Among Takeaways From OKC Thunder Dismantling of Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz, 146-111, Sunday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Thunder pick up their fifth win in a row.

OKC improves its record to 62-16, creeping closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren each reached the 20-point mark, with Holmgren leading the way with 21 and Gilgeous-Alexander extending his historic streak with exactly 20. OKC had a season-high in both assists and three-pointers made in the blowout victory.

Here are three takeaways from the win.

Apr 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) drives to the basket beside Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and forward Cody Williams (5) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Holmgren's Efficient Night

Holmgren got going early for the Thunder, playing a huge role in the team taking control of the game quickly. The center was incredibly efficient shooting the basketball, converting on an 8-for-11 clip overall and a four-for-five clip from long range.

His 21 points led the team in scoring; he also grabbed seven rebounds and swatted away four shot attempts, filling out a dominant box score. Holmgren needed to be on the floor for just 22 minutes to tally these statistics, as the Thunder had already emptied their bench by the 8-minute mark in the fourth quarter.

Holmgren continues his push for All-Defensive and All-NBA team recognition, as he played in his 67th game of the season, passing the 65-game minimum to be eligible for NBA honors.

Apr 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) passes beside Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Spreading the Wealth

In a near-40-point win, it's to be expected that multiple players contributed to the offense, but the Thunder truly spread the wealth on that end against the Jazz. 7 players scored in double figures in the blowout victory.

Along with Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander both reaching the 20-point threshold, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort, Cason Wallace, Branden Carlson and Isaiah Hartenstein each scored 10-or-more in a short amount of time. Williams, who played just 26 minutes, ended up leading the team in that category, scoring 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting, adding seven assists to his box score also.

The Thunder scored 146 points on a season-high 40 assists in the win, spraying the ball across the court with clever passing. Alley-oop distribution was also in play, with the Thunder sending the home crowd into a frenzy on separate occasions with highlight lobs.

Despite being against a Jazz team competing for lottery odds, this high-level of team basketball is greatly important for a team who have not had many healthy games together.

Apr 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Contagious Splendid Shooting

After shooting 19-for-42, 45.2%, from downtown in their blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Thunder shot 24-for-45, 53.3% from deep against the Jazz. OKC has had streaky three-point shooting throughout the season, but when it is on, the team has proven to be untouchable.

The Thunder's 24 three-pointers were also a season high. OKC saw 12 players knock down a three-pointer in the game, with three knocking down three-plus from outside.

The Thunder are heating up from distance heading into the playoffs; with four games remaining in the regular season, maintaining this form is important.