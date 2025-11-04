Despite Minor Setback, Chet Holmgren Still Primed to be the OKC Thunder's Third All Star
Chet Holmgren's has had the most unfortunate and fortunate starts to an NBA career.
First, jacking up his foot in a pro-am game against LeBron James which sidelined him for his entire rookie season. Then second, winning a title with one of the youngest teams to ever do it while being a key starter on that history-making Thunder roster.
The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has already made a name for himself in just two full seasons in the league despite a less-than-ideal start. Balling alongside some of his best friends has helped him flourish as just a 23-year old, and he'll be looking down the barrel of his most promising season yet.
This season's already started off wonderfully for him and the Thunder.
Oklahoma City remains the one team undefeated in the entire league as defending champions. Holmgren's been a massive part of that, but he's just competed in four of the team's seven wins up to this point—dealing with a low back sprain.
With Hartenstein holding down the fort on the interior, the lack of Holmgren on both ends is felt. His 7-foot-1 stature gave way to 2.2 blocks and 2.3 blocks across his first two seasons, and with averaging 10.3 rebounds in his first four games this season Holmgen has been integral.
He's shooting with heightened accuracy all from the field, from three and free-throw range, averaging 23 points and 1.3 steals—he's been filling up the stat sheet. But being that he's been out for a few games, some could have a cause for concern.
That's not the mindset Holmgren will throw at it. He'll return at the soonest possible moment that he's allowed, and based off the projections of his first four games, he's going to be in store for an all-star caliber season.
A year ago, it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the currently recovering Jalen Williams that represented the Thunder in the NBA All-Star game. Williams, who's also been sidelined this season and hasn't touched the floor just yet as he recoups from wrist surgery, had a breakout season in his third season a year ago similarly to what Holmgren could have in store.
He'll need to get back on the court first, but Holmgren's got what it takes to earn that accolade come February.