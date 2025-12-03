Does Chris Paul’s Waiving Affect the OKC Thunder?

Life is unpredictable. Nothing showed that better than the news that hit the NBA world late on Tuesday night. The L.A. Clippers elected to send franchise legend and one of the best players to ever play the game, Chris Paul, home before eventually announcing they would waive the All-Time great player amid a dreadful 5-16 start to the season.

It wasn't long ago the Clippers were thought to have improved their roster, adding depth and were celebrating the announcement of Paul's farewell tour as he pledged to retire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. Now the franchise buried in the shadows of the L.A. spotlight sits with nothing but dark despair.

Not only are the Clippers posting the second worst record in the Western Conference, but are staring down the barrel of handing the Oklahoma City Thunder another lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. To make matters worse, they become a laughing stock off the floor for how they just treated the best player in franchise history. Which is nothing new for this organization. Anybody remember the mock Blake Griffin Jersey retirement? Something even a mock-u-mentary couldn't make up just hours before trading him to the Detroit Pistons.

so how does this impact the OKC Thunder?

Sure, the Bricktown Ballers hope the L.A. Clippers keep floundering but it wasn't as though Paul was helping them win games as evident by their start. However, he has been a leader on every team he has ever played for and could've provided a steadying voice. Cutting him mere weeks after announcing a farewell tour to celebrate the legend signals more disfuncation with more ammo to believe the Clippers will not turn this ship around this season.

It also puts a damper on the upcoming matchup between these two sides set for Dec. 17. It what should have been a moment to honor Paul will now turn into another mindless bludgeoning without any pomp and pageantry just a classic Thunder blowout win.

That is a real shame for all NBA fans, especially those in Bricktown. While the future Hall of Fame point guard only played one season with the Thunder his impact on the community far transcends those 70 games. He started his professional career in Oklahoma City after the Hornets were forced to relocate in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Now, it is unclear what Paul's future holds or if he will get a send off he rightfully deserves in Bricktown.

Aside from the possible nixed celebration if nothing else it impacts the Thunder as the Clippers keep losing, riding a five game skid and now adding this stunning news to the mix.