OKC Thunder Announce Short Handed Starting Lineup vs. L.A. Clippers

After a rare four-day break in the middle of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder return to action on Thursday night against the L.A. Clippers on the front end of a back-to-back set. The OKC Thunder suffered just their second loss of the season on Saturday, in Vegas against the San Antonio Spurs to knock the Thunder out of the NBA Cup.

Oklahoma City is going to be short handed tonight, a trend this season, this time seeing a hit to their front court with starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein and key reserve big man Jaylin Williams each in street clothes for this contest. This of course has forced Mark Daigneault to tweak the starting lneup for this Thursday's clash. The Clippers are feeling the burden of the injury report as well, being without star guard James Harden as well as key forward Derrick Jones Jr.

Ty Lue's club is off to a dreadful 6-20 start, full of adversity some of which self inflected. Now, they roll out a unique starting five against the a dominant Oklahoma City Thunder club that has already boat raced the Clippers earlier this season back in the opening week of November.

Daigneault elected to go with Cason Wallace in the starting lineup tonight for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The defensive ace has started all but one game this season when active, his first contest off the bench was Saturday night against the Spurs.

Oklahoma City should be able to take advantage of this lowly Clippers squad without their top ball hanlder with their swarming defense prone to create turnovers.

Nov 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. L.A. Clippers Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

L.A. Clippers Starting Lineup

Kris Dunn, G

Bogdan Bogdanovic, G

Kawhi Leonard, F

John Collins, F

Ivica Zubac, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to get back into the win column on Thursday night against the L.A. Clippers, pushing the Clippers' losing streak to five games as L.A. sits 1-9 in their last ten games. Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will jet off to Minnesota and take on the Timberwolves on Friday night in a National TV slot on Amazon Prime.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire Oklahoma City Thunder season as they continue to chase and make history.