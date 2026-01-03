Does Outside Doubt Surround OKC Thunder’s Back-to-Back Quest?

Heading into the season, everyone knew how hard it would be for the Thunder to win a second championship in a row. Very few teams in the NBA have gone back-to-back. As a matter of fact, it has been seven years since the last team to do it — the Warriors.

Coincidentally, that was the last dynasty to exist in the NBA. And with the new CBA, it’s almost impossible to replicate what Golden State did. If any team was going to do it, though, Oklahoma City likely had the best chance. The title window certainly isn’t small for the Thunder, but its about to get expensive. This is a big year.

Starting the season 24-1, it felt like the Thunder could certainly accomplish the daunting quest of going back-to-back. But with three losses to San Antonio — one of the Thunder’s biggest competitors out West, and Minnesota, too, it reminded everyone that this team isn’t invincible.

In ESPN’s latest article surrounding top storylines of the season so far, two insiders dove into the Thunder’s pursuit of history.

The Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs were all listed as road blocks to the crown for the Thunder, and for good reason. Denver has looked even better with a revamped supporting cast, Kevin Durant has been the perfect fit in Houston, and the Spurs have Oklahoma City’s number.

“Despite the gaudy résumé, the scintillating leading star and a deep, versatile roster, not everyone is convinced that the Thunder will be the first repeat champion since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors," Tim Bontemps wrote.

Oklahoma City has always had a sea of doubters, even when they won the NBA Finals. Many still bring up opponent injuries and luck when talking about the Thunder's first ring. For whatever reason, it has been hard for the outside world to admit this is a historic team.

The Thunder seem to remain confident, even after three losses to San Antonio. At 29-5, Oklahoma City still has the best record in the NBA, easily, and they're the odds-on favorite to win the title by a landslide. Executives around the Western Conference aren't convinced, though.

"This is not a team prone to complacency," a West scout told ESPN. "But it's really hard to repeat, as we've seen."

"I don't think they do it," a second West executive said of the Thunder, according to Bontemps. "It's easy to say that, but I think there's too much scrutiny on them."

Oklahoma City is used to doubters, and at this point, it fuels them to an extent. It will take another magical run for the Thunder to defend its crown, but they have all they need to pull it off.