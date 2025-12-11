OKC Thunder To Battle Spurs in NBA Cup Semi Final

After the pool play games and in market knockout round, all roads lead to Vegas to finally cap off the NBA's third annual NBA Cup in season tournament. This marks the Oklahoma City Thunder's second straight trip to Vegas in the first three years of the tournament's existence.

As the Oklahoma City Thunder beat down the Phoenix Suns, 138-89, in the most lopsided game in NBA Cup history, they waited the winner of the second quarterfinal game in Los Angeles between the Lakers and Spurs.

San Antonio, down Victor Wembanyama, surprised the Purple and Gold with their own blowout win as the Spurs leaned on a full team effort to take down the LaLa Land stars. The Spurs got seven players in double figures, including 30 points from Steph Castle, 20 points from De'Aaron Fox, and 13 more from Dylan Harper.

In Oklahoma City's blowout, the Thunder got more than enough from their stars. Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 28 points in 27 minutes of action to couple with eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block while shooting 73% from the floor, 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and 3-for-3 at the charity stripe. Jalen Williams added 15 points, five assists, as many rebounds and a steal while his fellow 2022 NBA Draft class mate Chet Holmgren went off for 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

Obviously, a lot went right for the OKC Thunder against the Devin Booker-less Suns to earn such a blowout victory, but that is in line with what the Bricktown Ballers have done all season. Now sitting at 24-1, tying the best start in NBA history through 25 games and riding a franchise best 16 game winning streak that will be put on the line on Saturday against this spunky Spurs.

Both sides have injury statuses to monitor. Victor Wembanyama has a chance to return from his calf strain on Saturday according to San Antonio Spurs bench boss Mitch Johnson which is the biggest name on the list. However, we sit in the middle of Isaiah Hartenstein's 10-to-14 day re-evaluation period as well as seeing defensive-ace Cason Wallace leave Wednesday's game early due to an injury leaving his status up in the air for Saturday.

This game will take place on Amazon Prime following the conclusion of the Eastern Conference semi-final between the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. The Knicks-Magic contest is slated for 4:30 PM CT while the Thunder-Spurs are scheduled for 8:00 PM CT.

The Championship game will represent an 83rd game on the schedule for the two winners of these semi final affairs while the losers will get to jump back into their previously scheduled regular season games.

While Tuesday in Vegas does not count toward the stats or standings in the NBA Cup championship tilt, these two games Saturday will double as Cup Games and Regular Season games.