Former OKC Thunder Guard Notches Solid Performance with New Team
Remember Russell Westbrook?
Every Oklahoma City fan or observer likely has a number of recollections about the nine-time All-Star and former MVP, even though the near 37-year-old hasn't played in the Modern Frontier since 2019.
The superstar who stayed in OKC for 11 years has spent time on the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets since leaving the Thunder. During his one season in Denver, Westbrook matched up against Oklahoma City in the midst of its title run, causing a range of emotions for the Thunder crowd.
First, fans in OKC cheered for the former Oklahoma City star, before a loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals changed the tune of attendees.
After remaining without a contract for most of the offseason following the Thunder's elimination of the Nuggets, Sacramento signed the veteran guard. On Sunday night, Westbrook turned in a solid showing against his former team, the Lakers.
In 27 minutes off the bench, Westbrook tallied 18 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds, a steal and 2 turnovers, shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Westbrook was one of only two players on Sacramento's bench to score against the Los Angeles, as Malik Monk, who also played for the Lakers, chipped in 13 points.
The Kings were led by 32 points from Zach LaVine, but even without LeBron James and Luka Doncic in the Lakers' lineup, Sacramento was unable to come away with a victory. Austin Reaves notched 51 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists as Los Angeles secured a 127-120 win.
Still, Westbrook showed his value as a role player for the Kings, who need solid contributors outside of the starting lineup. For that reason, the well-traveled veteran will likely have a spot in Sacramento's rotation for most of the season.
During his 11 years in Oklahoma City, Westbrook played 821 games and made 804 starts. In that span, the decorated point guard averaged 23 points, 8.4 assists, 7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. Eight of Westbrook's nine All-Star and All-NBA selections came when the UCLA product was in OKC, with the only other coming during the 2019-20 season in Houston.
Westbrook won the MVP award in 2017, and was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. While the veteran still seems to have at least one more season in his career, Westbrook will likely have his jersey retired in Oklahoma City when his playing career comes to an end.
The Thunder welcome Westbrook and Sacramento to the Paycom Center on Oct. 28 for the second night of a back-to-back after playing the Mavericks in Dallas on Oct. 27.
