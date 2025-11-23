Former OKC Thunder Wing Erupts from 3-Point Range in Recent Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the NBA's best teams at adding talent through the NBA Draft.

Everyone acknowledges OKC general manager Sam Presti for drafted stars like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, in addition to other key role players like Serge Ibaka, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and now Ajay Mitchell.

Those are just a few of the players that Presti has found in the NBA Draft, not to mention other players around the league like Domantas Sabonis or Josh Giddey who were started their careers with the Thunder before being traded.

It appears Presti may have found another gem that has gone under-the-radar after being shipped out of Oklahoma City a few years ago.

In 2020, the Thunder acquired Vit Krejci in a draft-night trade for the No. 37 overall selection. Born in the Czechia, Krejci was an unheralded prospect when he joined the Thunder's roster for the 2021-22 season.

In his lone season with the Thunder, Krejci appeared in 30 games, making 8 starts and averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range. Just before the start of the 2022-23 season, though, Krejci was traded to Atlanta.

With the Hawks, Krejci has taken some time to carve out a role, but seems to finally have found a rhythm. On Saturday, Krejci had a hot shooting performance in Atlanta's win against New Orleans, knocking down 7 triples in the contest.

The former OKC wing went 7-of-10 from the field for 21 points, marking his third 20-point outing of the season. In 13 appearances for the Hawks this season, Krejci is averaging a career-high 11.2 points to go along with 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

The 25-year-old is shooting 54.3% from the field and 50% from 3-point range on 5.7 attempts per contest this year, helping the Hawks to an 8-5 record while on the court.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 195 pounds, Krejci has good size on the wing in addition to his playmaking and shooting prowess. While young wing player may not be a star, he has developed into a solid role player in the NBA.

This seems like another draft hit for Presti and company, maybe one that would be valuable to the team even now. While OKC has plenty of depth, adding another wing who can shoot and pass off the bench could elevate the team even further.

