Hornets' Stars Probable as OKC Thunder See Guard Added to Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are amid one of their lower spells in years, having suffered six losses in an 11-game stretch.
The most recent came against the Suns, where Phoenix needed elite shot-making from Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker to nab a 3-point win at home. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander saw an off-night, and Oklahoma City ultimately couldn't pull it out on the road, moving to 30-6 on the season.
Now, OKC will look to bounce back against a lowly Charlotte team, which has found rhythm than it had the last time these two teams met in mid-November.
Half of OKC's losses this season have come on the second night of a back-to-back, making tonight's game all the more interesting.
As always, the injury reports are sure to affect both teams chances tonight. Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s game:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Brooks Barnhizer — Out: G League
Alex Caruso — Out: Low Back soreness
Ousmane Dieng — Out: Right calf strain
Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: N/A
Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis
Charlotte Hornets injuries:
Moussa Diabate — Probable: Right wrist sprain
Ryan Kalkbrenner — Out: Left elbow sprain
Kon Knueppel — Probable: Right hip contusion
Brandon Miller — Probable: Left knee contusion
Mason Plumlee — Out: right groin surgery
Tidjane Salauan — Probable: Left ankle sprain
KJ Simpson — Out: G League
Grant Williams — Out: Right knee surgery
The Thunder continue to deal with a myriad of injuries, the most recent being veteran guard Alex Caruso dealing with lower back soreness, which will keep him out of tonight’s game.
Oklahoma City continues to be without a starter as well in Isaiah Hartenstein, who will miss the bout with Charlotte due to a right soleus strain.
The Thunder will also be without 2022 draftees in Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams, who are dealing with respective injuries.
The Hornets are dealing with injuries, too, though several players are listed probable to play. The most notable is the No. 4 overall pick in Kon Knueppel, who has seen a blistering start to the season.
Others probables include star wing Brandon Miller, as well as bigs in Moussa Diabate and Tidjane Salaun. The Hornets will be without Ryan Kalkbrenner, Mason Plumlee, KJ Simpson and Grant Williams.
The Thunder and Hornets tip off at 7 p.m.
