Hornets' Stars Probable as OKC Thunder See Guard Added to Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder are amid one of their lower spells in years, having suffered six losses in an 11-game stretch.

The most recent came against the Suns, where Phoenix needed elite shot-making from Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker to nab a 3-point win at home. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander saw an off-night, and Oklahoma City ultimately couldn't pull it out on the road, moving to 30-6 on the season.

Now, OKC will look to bounce back against a lowly Charlotte team, which has found rhythm than it had the last time these two teams met in mid-November.

Half of OKC's losses this season have come on the second night of a back-to-back, making tonight's game all the more interesting.

As always, the injury reports are sure to affect both teams chances tonight. Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Brooks Barnhizer — Out: G League

Alex Caruso — Out: Low Back soreness

Ousmane Dieng — Out: Right calf strain

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis

Charlotte Hornets injuries:

Moussa Diabate — Probable: Right wrist sprain

Ryan Kalkbrenner — Out: Left elbow sprain

Kon Knueppel — Probable: Right hip contusion

Brandon Miller — Probable: Left knee contusion

Mason Plumlee — Out: right groin surgery

Tidjane Salauan — Probable: Left ankle sprain

KJ Simpson — Out: G League

Grant Williams — Out: Right knee surgery

The Thunder continue to deal with a myriad of injuries, the most recent being veteran guard Alex Caruso dealing with lower back soreness, which will keep him out of tonight’s game.

Oklahoma City continues to be without a starter as well in Isaiah Hartenstein, who will miss the bout with Charlotte due to a right soleus strain.

The Thunder will also be without 2022 draftees in Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams, who are dealing with respective injuries.

The Hornets are dealing with injuries, too, though several players are listed probable to play. The most notable is the No. 4 overall pick in Kon Knueppel, who has seen a blistering start to the season.

Others probables include star wing Brandon Miller, as well as bigs in Moussa Diabate and Tidjane Salaun. The Hornets will be without Ryan Kalkbrenner, Mason Plumlee, KJ Simpson and Grant Williams.

The Thunder and Hornets tip off at 7 p.m.