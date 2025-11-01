How Aaron Wiggins Can Utilize His Extended Playing Time
Despite missing its fully healthy starting lineup from its NBA championship team last season for the entire start of the year, the Oklahoma City Thunder has started 6-0 for the second-straight season, after starting 7-0 a season ago. Thunder forward Aaron Wiggins has been instrumental to that start so far, both off the bench and in the starting lineup.
In six appearances and three starts, Wiggins is averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one block per game. He is shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.5% from three on 6.7 attempts a night.
Wiggins has visibly improved as a team defender, aiding the Thunder's No. 1 defense tremendously with his switchability across the perimeter and inside the paint. So far, OKC leads the NBA in defensive rating and is fourth in forced turnovers.
The fifth-year guard has filled in for both guard Cason Wallace and center Chet Holmgren in spot starts when the two have missed games due to nagging issues. He has been one of the large group of players who have stepped up in the extended absence of superstar forward Jalen Williams.
On top of that, Williams is set to be sidelined for another 10-14 days following another surgical procedure done on his wrist. This opens up more pathways for players like Wiggins to show what they have and pick up big results for the reigning champions.
One of Wiggins's biggest offensive developments so far in the young season has been his passing. He has always been a solid connector inside of the Thunder's offensive system, but this season ,he has done an exceptional job at creating opportunities for his teammates as well.
Wiggins has stepped up big in multiple games already this season, most notably in his second start of the year in OKC's big comeback against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 28. Wiggins scorched the Kings' defense, scoring 18 points on four triples, along with racking up six assists and six rebounds.
Wiggins encapsulated the Thunder comeback when he rebounded a miss, saving the basketball from going out of bounds, and managed to get the ball to center Isaiah Hartenstein for a powerful and-one slam dunk. This is just one of many examples of terrific hustle plays he makes on a nightly basis, which get increasingly apparent when he plays big minutes.
Injuries are always an unfortunate part of sports, but sometimes they can unlock parts of a player's game never before seen. Wiggins this season is no exception.