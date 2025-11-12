How Bradley Beal’s Season-Ending Injury Affects the OKC Thunder

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced that LA Clippers guard Bradley Beal will undergo season-ending surgery due to a fracture in his hip.

Just in: Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal has a fracture in his hip and will undergo season-ending surgery, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/XrwyOTUdOo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2025

It’s unfortunate news for Beal, who had played in just six of LA’s games so far this year, averaging just 8.2 points on 38% shooting.

Beal reached a buyout with the Suns in mid-July, and signed on with the Clippers in hopes of helping James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac and more ascend in a tough Western Conference. His production had tapered off somewhat since his All-Star days, but many still thought he could be a production piece in the Clippers’ aged core.

Now, LA moves on this season without him, and already struggling to procure wins. The Clippers currently sit at just 3-7 on the season, and are amid a five-game losing-streak.

In a follow-up tweet, Charania said that Mark Bartelstein of Priority Spots said: “We met with numerous doctors and specialists around the country in collaboration with the entire Clippers medical staff over the last few days, and came to the decision unanimously that the surgery will allow Brad to have a full and complete recovery.”

Beal’s injury is sure to send a ripple effect across the league, but especially to Oklahoma City, who effectively owns LA’s first-round pick for 2026.

The specifics of the draft selection are complicated — OKC owns all three of their own, LA and Houston’s firsts, but will only land the two most favorable. Having already jumped out to an 11-1 record, it seems highly likely at this point that the team will indeed cash in on the Clippers’ 2026 first.

LA has made a habit of getting out to slow starts in recent years, and they usually find a way to right the ship fairly quickly with Harden at the helm. Still, that hasn’t stopped Thunder fans from giving Tankathon a spin in hopes of landing a top pick via the Clippers.

The 2026 NBA Draft is thought of to be a great one, owning top talents like Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, as well as a host of other true freshmen, collegiate returnees and international stars.

Regardless of whether the pick lands in the top-five, lottery or mid-first range, OKC could very well leave with a talented prospect via LA.

While Beal wasn’t off to a blazing start in the 2025-26 regular season, he undoubtedly still would’ve helped a struggling team.