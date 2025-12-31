OKC Thunder Resisted Temptation Against Atlanta Hawks

"Chaos!" Nickeil Alexander-Walker shouted coming down the floor as described by Thunder defensive ace Alex Caruso post game. The Oklahoma City swingman didn't know if that was a set call or just an accurate description of the Atlanta Hawks uptempo 3-point launching offense down their top three weapons in Trae Young, Kristaps Porzingis and soon-to-be All-Star Jalen Johnson.

The Hawks catapulted a jaw-dropping 54 triples to the rim on Monday night in the Paycom Center, hitting 25 of them. Teams entering Monday who made 25 3-pointers in a single game? 55-6. Now, 55-7 after the Oklahoma City Thunder downed Atlanta 140-129.

Oklahoma City didn't get sucked into the Hawks style of play, only putting up 32 shots from downtown, which ranks blow their season average of 36 triples attempted each night. The Bricktown Ballers did convert at a 37% clip from beyond the arc but stayed true to their identity.

The Thunder lived in the paint, taking 66 shots inside the arc and controlling the painted area by outscoring the Hawks in the lane 70-36.

Oklahoma City shot 75% at the rim in that game to made even better by their 48% clip in the mid-range.

While the Thunder's defensive identity unquestionably lapsed in the first half, the second half included tough shot making from the Hawks once they were already in a groove to disregard the improved level of defense from OKC.

This approach on the offensive end benefited the big three in a big way. Each member of the Thunder's trio Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren –– scored 20 plus points on good efficiency.

Holmgren went off for 24 points with just six of them coming from distance. He was around the rim to clean up misses, finishes off lobs and be the beneficiary of the gravity created by his drive-heavy gaurds.

While the Santa Clara product is still awaiting for his touch to return on jump shots, he was relentlessly getting to the rim to the tune of 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block while shooting 47% on just one 3-point attempt.

Despite having last year's steal champion and all-defensive guard Dyson Daniels, the Hawks defense left Gilgeous-Alexander unfazed as he waltzed his way to 39 points, six rebounds, as many assists and shot 62% from the floor in his 36 minutes of work.

The Thunder resisted the urge to match 3 for 3 against the Hawks and it resulted in a double-digit win at the end of the night. That maturity is uncommon in most young teams but a staple of this one.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Portland Trail Blazers for the final time this season. Hosting their Divisional foe in the Paycom Center as part of the Thunder's New Year's Eve tradition. the OKC Thunder will lookk to turn in their third straight win.

Song of the Day: Radio by Lana Del Rey

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder season as the Bricktown Ballers attempt to be able to defend their title and become the first back-to-back winners since 2018.