How Chet Holmgren Can Use Strong Performance Against Grizzlies To Find Consistency
Thunder center Chet Holmgren has consistently been one of the most intriguing young prospects in the National Basketball Association when he is on the court. Staying on the court has been his issue, however.
He missed his entire rookie season due to a freak Lisfranc injury, followed that up with playing all 82 games, then another freak injury limited him to just 32 games. Holmgren has now dealt with a low back strain the entire season, limiting him to just six games so far.
Holmgren played in back-to-back games for the first time since October 27 in Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. This marks a great sign for his return to consistent play.
The third-year center started the year filling up the box scores on both ends of the hardwood. Starting the season with a 28-point outing on banner night versus Houston, two games later scoring 31 with six three-pointers in Atlanta and then scoring 18 points with four blocks in his final game before injuries struck him in Dallas.
Holmgren would then miss the next three games with a low back strain before returning on November 4 in Los Angeles against the Clippers. He struggled to really get going on offense in the blowout win, but swatted three shots away.
He took a hard fall early in this game, which could have played a part in his absence in the Thunder's next game, its first loss of the year, on a back-to-back in Portland. He would return in their next game in Sacramento, but again, took his time filling out and getting adjusted to the flow of the game on offense, while still performing on defense.
Two days later, OKC would wrap up its road trip with a pitstop in Memphis that Holmgren would take part in, playing in his second consecutive game. He would shine in the Thunder's 10th win of the year, scoring 21 points, grabbing seven rebounds, assisting on two scores and picking up a steal as well.
Holmgren shot eight-of-14 from the field, hitting one three-pointer on four attempts. This is a great sign for the young big man, flashing the offensive intensity he illustrated at the beginning of the season.
Holmgren needs to stay healthy. When he is healthy, he shows his ability to be a top center in the NBA, with strong offense and elite defense.
Playing consistent games will get Holmgren back into the elite form he began the season with. Also, it could get his name in the All-Star game for the first time in his young career.