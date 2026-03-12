Is OKC Thunder's Outside Shooting Success Here to Stay?

Oklahoma City’s hot shooting might not be going anywhere.

This season has been much more of a roller coaster for the Thunder than last season, but they still remain at the top of the NBA standings and could be hitting their stride offensively as the playoffs near. While Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein could still use some more time on the floor, alongside Ajay Mitchell, who recently returned, the Thunder have still been able to thrive without those guys on the floor.

Perhaps the main reason for the Thunder’s recent offensive success is their 3-point shooting. Since Feb. 1, the Thunder have shot 37% from deep on 40.7 attempts per game, good for seventh in the league in that span in both categories.

Taking into account that most of that stretch featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined as well, and the Thunder have clearly taken advantage of their outside shooting over the past month and a half. With Gilgeous-Alexander back in the fold, the Thunder have continued to knock down an impressive percentage of shots from deep, helping them to an undefeated mark since the reigning MVP’s return to the floor.

While the Thunder began March with a couple of rough shooting nights, the 20.5% mark against Dallas and 23.8% mark against Chicago are the only times Oklahoma City has hit less than a third of its 3-point attempts in the past 18 games. Considering Oklahoma City used the outside shot to survive when Gilgeous-Alexander was out of the lineup, it is now being used as a way to gain separation against bad teams and push Oklahoma City over the top against fellow contenders, with a few key guys still missing games consistently.

The 3-point shot has been the Thunder’s biggest weakness over the past couple of years, but Isaiah Joe’s leap this season, coupled with the addition of Jared McCain, has given the Thunder some real success from outside lately.

While much of the team will continue to be streaky, the Thunder’s ability to generate good looks from beyond the arc should be enough to continue getting results once the postseason begins. The Thunder should have another glimpse at a postseason setting when they host the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

As Gilgeous-Alexander prepares to take sole possession of the record for most consecutive 20-point games, it might just be the Thunder’s shooting from 3-point range that lifts them over the top and allows the MVP’s historic night to come with a win.