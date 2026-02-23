Isaiah Hartenstein Instrumental For the Thunder Down the Stretch

When the Oklahoma City Thunder needed a consistent source of offense down the stretch in an attempt to close out a win against a Cleveland Cavaliers team that came into OKC on a seven-game winning streak with no signs of slowing down, a usual solution was found once again. Through pick-and-rolls, high-post playmaking, slick finishing inside the painted area and dominant defense, center Isaiah Hartenstein won the Thunder a crucial game while missing a large chunk of the team's usual scoring.

Hartenstein scored 13 points on the afternoon, along with totalling seven rebounds and four assists on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting night. In just 26 minutes of action, the German big man was a hard cover for a usually sound Cleveland defense.

The Cavalier troubles multiplied in the fourth quarter, where, in response to a thunderous three-point barrage from every spot of the floor, the team forgot to cover the interior of the paint. Between a mixture of a start high, finish low, pick-and-roll with Cason Wallace and a constant threat on the offensive glass, Hartenstein could not be stopped.

Hartenstein tallied nine of his 13 points in the game's final period after checking in with seven minutes to go in the game. Behind a pair of echoing slam dunks to swing momentum right back towards the direction of the home team and his patented 10-13-foot floaters, Hartenstein found the correct gaps in the coverage at the right time.

Two of Wallace's career-high 10 assists came in the favor of Hartenstein's scoring, his place in securing a win in the clutch. At the same time, Isaiah Joe and Jared McCain found success playing off of Hartenstein with him as a screen setter and off-ball playmaker, setting the two up for open looks from outside.

This impact from the former Cavalier is expected, with him being one of the Thunder's most consistent and best players when healthy this season.

In 32 games played, 31 starts, Hartenstein is averaging 10.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 64.6% from the floor. His impact also goes far beyond the box score, consistently being the best screen setter on the team, impacting shots at the rim and spacing the floor despite not being a threat from outside.

Just like last season, keeping Hartenstein healthy will be a high priority if the Thunder wants to make a run towards another NBA title. When he is on the floor, the team is immediately better.