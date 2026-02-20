What to Watch for in OKC Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets

Oklahoma City received some difficult injury news on Thursday evening. The OKC Thunder will be without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and Sixth man Ajay Mitchell not only for Friday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets –– the Bricktown Ballers first game back from the NBA All-Star break –– but for Gilgeous-Alexander and Mitchell, they are out at least a week, while Williams is sidelined for at least two.

The Brooklyn Nets enter this game in the midst of a tanking season and on the second leg of a road-road back-to-back set having just been pummeled by the Cleveland Cavaliers –– the Thunder's next opponent following this contest –– 112-84.

Oklahoma City must take advantage of this chance to beat up on a lowly squad at home even with the three massive names on the team's injury report. Brooklyn will not release an injury report until later this afternoon.

Feb 26, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Tosan Evbuomwan (12) looks to post up against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

Oklahoma City needs a big night from Isaiah Joe, who is playing the best basketball of his career. Down their three best go-get-a-bucket scorers, a lot of shot creation and shot making will be put on the shoulders of Joe. Alongside his favorite table setter in Isaiah Hartenstein, given the seven-footers high-post playmaking, this should be a game where Joe launches double-digit triples and the Bricktown Ballers need to see him knock down those shots for the sake of this offense.

In a similar mold, Jared McCain continues to integrate into this team, he has enjoyed some quick scoring success off the bench for Oklahoma City –– a trend that must continue tonight against the Nets.

Joe's Arkansas teammate, Jaylin Williams, is having a great month of February where in seven games he has turned in 10 points, five rebounds and three assists per game while shooting a season-best 40% from beyond the arc. If he can get going offensively if gives the Thunder another release valve for their limited number of playmakers on the outside.

Nikola Topic made his NBA debut last Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks in limited action and once again finds himself available for this contest. Down Gilgeous-Alexander, Mitchell and Jalen Williams the team could need the rookie in this contest to get some easy buckets thanks to his high-end passing chops.

Game Information

Date: Feb. 20

Matchup: OKC Thunder (42-14) vs. Brooklyn Nets (15-39)

Time: 07:00 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going through to face the toughest schedule in the enitre NBA for the final quarter of the regular season. That makes game like this one, against a 15 win Nets club on the second night of a back to back, a must win contest even with Oklahoma City's injury struggles. There are not many baked in wins over the course of the last 25 games of the season, the team must take advantage.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the OKC Thunder's final quarter of the regular season and their entire playoff run as the Thunder attempt to be the first team to go back-to-back as NBA title winners since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.