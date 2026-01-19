Jalen Williams Listed out for OKC Thunder’s Bout with Cavaliers
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers today, down one star player.
On Saturday night, OKC faced off against the Miami Heat, playing a tightly-contested game that ended with a two-point Miami win. The Thunder saw stints of good offense and defense, but ultimately wasn't sharp enough to grab a sixth-straight win.
Now, the Thunder will look to rebound against the Cavaliers, the only Eastern Conference team to beat them last season.
Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Cavaliers ahead of today's game:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Brooks Barnhizer — Doubtful: G League
Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL recovery
Nikola Topic — Out: N/A
Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain
Cleveland Cavaliers injuries:
Darius Garland — Out: Right great toe
Chris Livingston — Out: G League
Sam Merrill — Out: Right hand sprain
Max Strus — Out: Left foot fracture
Luke Travers — Out: G League
Dean Wade — Probable: Left knee contusion
The Thunder’s rookies continue to be out, in addition to second-round pick Brooks Barnhize picking up a doubtful tag due to G League assignment. The most notable addition to the injury report is to one-time All-Star Jalen Williams, who picked up a hamstring injury in the team’s game against the Heat.
In the second quarter, Williams’ drove to the paint, but came up slow clutching the back of his leg. Head coach Mark Daigneault would need to call a timeout to get him out of the game, and he would head immediately to the locker-room.
Williams was initially ruled out with right thigh soreness, though Sunday night’s injury report had him tagged with a right hamstring strain. There is currently no timetable for Williams’ return, an obviously big blow to the Thunder given he missed the team’s early-season slate with a wrist injury.
So far, Williams has averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He dropped 40 points in Game 5 of the NBA Finals last season, earning an All-Star, All-Defense and All-NBA bid in the process.
Oklahoma City will also be without starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, who continues to deal with a right soleus strain.
The Cavaliers have numerous injuries of their own, including to star guard Darius Garland, as well Sam Merrill and Max Strus.
The Thunder and Cavaliers tip off at 1:30 p.m. CT from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH.
