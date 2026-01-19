Jalen Williams Listed out for OKC Thunder’s Bout with Cavaliers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers today, down one star player.

On Saturday night, OKC faced off against the Miami Heat, playing a tightly-contested game that ended with a two-point Miami win. The Thunder saw stints of good offense and defense, but ultimately wasn't sharp enough to grab a sixth-straight win.

Now, the Thunder will look to rebound against the Cavaliers, the only Eastern Conference team to beat them last season.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Cavaliers ahead of today's game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Brooks Barnhizer — Doubtful: G League

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries:

Darius Garland — Out: Right great toe

Chris Livingston — Out: G League

Sam Merrill — Out: Right hand sprain

Max Strus — Out: Left foot fracture

Luke Travers — Out: G League

Dean Wade — Probable: Left knee contusion

The Thunder’s rookies continue to be out, in addition to second-round pick Brooks Barnhize picking up a doubtful tag due to G League assignment. The most notable addition to the injury report is to one-time All-Star Jalen Williams, who picked up a hamstring injury in the team’s game against the Heat.

In the second quarter, Williams’ drove to the paint, but came up slow clutching the back of his leg. Head coach Mark Daigneault would need to call a timeout to get him out of the game, and he would head immediately to the locker-room.

Williams was initially ruled out with right thigh soreness, though Sunday night’s injury report had him tagged with a right hamstring strain. There is currently no timetable for Williams’ return, an obviously big blow to the Thunder given he missed the team’s early-season slate with a wrist injury.

So far, Williams has averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He dropped 40 points in Game 5 of the NBA Finals last season, earning an All-Star, All-Defense and All-NBA bid in the process.

Oklahoma City will also be without starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, who continues to deal with a right soleus strain.

The Cavaliers have numerous injuries of their own, including to star guard Darius Garland, as well Sam Merrill and Max Strus.

The Thunder and Cavaliers tip off at 1:30 p.m. CT from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH.