Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams Finding Rhythm Again for OKC Thunder

After a 24-1 start to the 2025-26 NBA season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are finally starting to appear mortal again.

The team has dropped three of its last five games, with two losses coming at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, and the other coming in Minnesota to the Timberwolves. There are a few explanations to OKC's recent stretch.

First, the team has played three opponents, as the Spurs and Timberwolves will almost certainly be playoff teams in the Western Conference. Minnesota reached the Western Conference Finals last year, while San Antonio holds the No. 2 seed in the West heading into Christmas Day.

Additionally, all three contests were away from the Paycom Center, as the Thunder met the Spurs in Las Vegas before playing on the road in their other two recent losses. Additionally, OKC's losses in Minnesota and San Antonio came just one night after playing in Oklahoma City.

While there are certainly still things to be concerned about following the Thunder's last five games, there are a few encouraging signs, as well. After being in a shooting slump, Lu Dort has turned in two solid games and could be getting back into rythym after missing time with an injury.

Alongside Dort, Kenrich Williams has also given the team solid minutes off the bench in OKC's last two contests.

Dort finished with 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks in a win against Memphis, shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc while committing 0 turnovers. In a loss to the Spurs, Dort shot 5-of-8 from the field and 5-of-8 from deep, tallying 15 points, 2 rebounds and committing just one turnover.

Heading into Oklahoma City's contest against the Grizzlies, Dort was shooting below 30% from 3-point range and was 4-of-21 from beyond the arc in the team's previous three games. If Dort has found his rythym again, it would be a major boost for the Thunder.

Additionally, Williams has performed well for OKC in the abscence of a few other role players. Against Memhpis, Williams finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals while shooting 5-of-9 from the floor and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.

In 13 minutes against San Antonio, Williams tallied 10 points, an assist and a steal while shooting 5-of-5 from the field. In the past two games, the veteran forward has committed just one turnover.

With Jaylin WIlliams out of the lineup due to injury, Kenrich Williams has provided a major boost off the bench for Mark Daigneault's team.

