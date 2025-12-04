Mark Daigneault Reflects on Former OKC Thunder Forward After Retirement

The Thunder have had no shortage of basketball icons come through the building over the years, and their impact is always felt, regardless of how long they were in Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, former Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari announced his retirement from basketball. Gallinari came to the NBA in 2008 and worked his way around the league, making an impact at almost every stop, with his time in Denver and with the LA Clippers among the most notable.

Of course, he will also forever be intertwined with the Thunder thanks to his inclusion in the 2019 Paul George trade that brought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Oklahoma City and kickstarted the Thunder rebuild.

Although Gallinari’s time with the Thunder was rather short, playing just one season in Oklahoma City, it was quite an interesting one. Alongside Chris Paul, Gallinari was a veteran presence for the 2019-20 squad that eventually lost in seven games to the Houston Rockets in the first round in the bubble.

While Mark Daigneault was still on the sidelines as an assistant awaiting his promotion to head coach, he had plenty to say about the Italian forward.

Aug 18, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari (8) controls the ball against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) in the second half in game one of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

“Great personality, great locker room guy, fun guy to be around,” Daigneault said. “He was on that bubble team, so we were in the bubble together, so I’ve got these unique experiences with him despite the fact that it was a short period of time. Great player, great career and someone that we have a lot of respect for and are thankful for. I congratulate him.”

Along with the clear impact he made on the organization off the floor, Daigneault noted that his ability to play with physicality and score at all three levels made him such a successful player. During his lone season with the Thunder, Gallinari was one of four players on the team to score at least 18 points a night, averaging 18.7 and shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.

Thanks to his frame and shooting touch, Gallinari was often a perfect player to kick out to in clutch situations and was a big part of the Thunder’s success. After his year with the Thunder, he went on to play with the Atlanta Hawks for a couple of years before injuries effectively ended his time as a contributor in the NBA.

While there are many interesting parts about the Thunder’s 2019-20 campaign, Gallinari’s season will always be near the top of that list, and how he’s viewed in Oklahoma City after his retirement is a perfect example.