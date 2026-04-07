Multiple Stars Set to Miss OKC Thunder, Lakers Rematch

The Thunder are set to face off against the LA Lakers on Tuesday, running back a game that saw one of OKC's biggest wins of the season just days ago.

On Thursday, the Thunder were able to take it to LA on their home-court, grabbing an early lead and never looking back in a 139-96 rout. In tandem with a Spurs loss, the Thunder now only need any combination of two OKC wins or San Antonio losses to cement the top seed in the Western Conference.

Tonight's game is set to look much different than the last due to the injury report, though Oklahoma City will be playing on the road.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Lakers for tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring injury management

LA Lakers injuries:

Luka Doncic — Out: Left hamstring strain

LeBron James — Questionable: Left foot injury management

Austin Reaves — Out: Right oblique muscle strain

Marcus Smart — Out: Right ankle contusion

Despite playing just days ago, the Lakers look drastically different than the last time the Thunder faced off against them. Luka Doncic went down with a hamstring injury in that game, exiting in the third quarter and failing to return. He is slated to miss the rest of the regular season, but is now seeking special treatment in Europe to expedite his return-to-play ahead of the postseason.

Regardless, that leaves LA’s best player out for tonight game, leaving a league-high 33.5 points per game off the table.

Austin Reaves is also set to miss the rest of the regular season after suffering an oblique strain. He was seen grabbing his back in the game with OKC, though he finished it out. Reaves, too, has been stellar this year, averaging 23.3 points on 49% shooting, with 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Superstar LeBron James is listed as questionable to play tonight, managing a left foot injury he’s been dealing with. Guard Marcus Smart is out with an ankle injury.

On the Thunder’s side, Jalen Williams has been ruled out for tonight’s game in managing his hamstring injuries, which kept him out of a good chunk of the season. He’s played solidly in his latest return, adding 15.0 points, 5.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game across six contests.

The Thunder and Lakers tip off at 9:30 p.m. CT from Los Angeles, CA.