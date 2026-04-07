Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cooper Flagg, LeBron James, Jaime Jaquez Jr.)

The final week of the regular season features a lot of jostling for playoff and play-in position, and there are 10 games to consider in the prop market on Tuesday night.

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg is one of the most sought after prop targets on Tuesday, and he’s looking to make a serious Rookie of the Year case after moving to the favorite over the weekend. Flagg dropped 51 points on Friday against the Orlando Magic before a 45-point game in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Flagg joins LeBron James, who I’m fading on Tuesday night in a tough matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, as one of the top players to bet on in the prop market.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-126)

Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are out on Tuesday night, which should lead to a bigger role for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo.

The sharpshooter is averaging three made 3-pointers per game this season while shooting 37.9 percent, and he’s taking on an Indiana Pacers team that has struggled to defend the 3 as of late. The Pacers are 27th in opponent 3-point percentage and 18th in opponent 3-pointers made per game since the All-Star break, and DiVincenzo made three shots from deep against them back in October on eight attempts.

DiVincenzo has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in six of his last nine games, so he’s worth a look with likely a few more minutes and shots headed his way on Tuesday.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. OVER 11.5 Points (+100)

Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.2 points per game this season, yet his prop is even money for him to score 12 or more points on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors.

The Miami Heat are expected to have both Tyler Herro and Norman Powell in action on Tuesday, which could eat into Jaquez’s workload, but the former first-round pick is still worth a look at this price.

Jaquez has 12 or more points in six consecutive games, and he scored 21 points in his last meeting with this Toronto team. Miami plays at the No. 1 pace in the NBA, so even though Jaquez may see a few less shots, he still should be in the mix to clear this line.

This season, the Heat youngster is taking a career-high 12.2 shots per game and is paying it off by shooting 50.1 percent from the field.

LeBron James UNDER 9.5 Assists (-141)

James is questionable for Tuesday’s game with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Los Angeles Lakers are massive underdogs with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out.

While James has thrived as a passer with Doncic out, I can’t imagine the Lakers playing him extended minutes in a game that the team is very likely to lose. James had just two assists in last week’s meeting with the Thunder, and OKC is No. 1 in the league in defensive rating and No. 5 in opponent assists per game.

LeBron is averaging 7.1 assists per game in the 2025-26 campaign, but this number feels a little too high, especially if he’s pulled early with the Lakers expected to lose big.

Cooper Flagg OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+118)

Flagg has been on a tear as of late, and he’s knocked down eight of 13 attempts from beyond the arc over his last two games.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is shooting just 29.7 percent from 3 this season, but I think he’s worth a look in this market at +118. The Los Angeles Clippers – Flagg’s opponent tonight – rank 24th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and just 17th in opponent 3s made per game.

Flagg is taking just 3.5 3-pointers per game this season, but he’s had some confidence in that shot over his last two games. If the Clippers attempt to wall him off from getting to the paint, Flagg may knock down a few extra jumpers on Tuesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.