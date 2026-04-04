Nikola Topic Returns to NBA Action After Successful Stint with OKC Blue

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Nikola Topic's start to his NBA career was the exact opposite of perfect, but he's refused to let the frenzy of setbacks slow him down. After a month-long, 13-game stint with the G League's OKC Blue, Topic made his return to NBA action Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 12 minutes of action, the Serbian guard hit one shot on two attempts, tallying two points, two rebounds and two assists in the Thunder's 43-point dismantling of the Lakers. He ran the point guard the entire fourth quarter, looking confident as a connector in Oklahoma City's offensive system.

This was Topic's first appearance at the NBA level since Feb. 25 against the Detroit Pistons, a game in which he totalled four assists and two rebounds with zero points in 16 minutes of action. After that game, the Thunder opted to let him get heavy reps as a creator with the Blue, as multiple players began to return from injury.

In 13 games, 11 starts, with the Oklahoma City Blue this season, Topic was electric. The former first-round draft pick accounted for 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game, with just 2.9 turnovers a night as well.

He was also extremely efficient, converting at a 55.2% clip overall, 46.5% from three-point range on 3.3 attempts per game. The 20-year-old began to showcase the immense talent and potential that Thunder General Manager Sam Presti saw when the team selected him with the 12th pick in 2024.

In six NBA appearances this season, Topic has averaged 3.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game. Now, he has five more games to get accustomed to the NBA hardwood before the playoffs begin and rotations begin to shrink.

After tearing his ACL late in the NBA draft cycle, making his draft stock fall and forcing him to sit out his entire rookie season, everything seemed to be looking up for Topic. His team won the NBA championship and he performed at a high level during NBA Summer League.

Another setback occurred when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, but he did not let that slow him down either. Since making his NBA debut on Feb. 12 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Topic has improved in every game since, showing immense mental strength.

Despite it not being likely for Topic to take part in OKC's playoff rotation, getting experience at the highest level in the dog days of the regular season will be ultimately important for the Thunder and Topic's future.