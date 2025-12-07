OKC Blue Swept by Magic, Despite 26 From Chris Youngblood

The Oklahoma City Blue fell to the Magic's G League affiliate for the second straight game on Saturday, now riding a four game skid after being swept in two straight back-to-back sets after being downed in Austin against the Spurs and in the Paycom Center against the Osceola Magic.

However, both these squads are among the best in the G League, with the Spurs sitting at 9-1 and the Magic at 8-3. This slow start from the OKC Blue (4-8) when you look at their difficult schedule and roster adversity is explainable. The Blue have seen plenty of games missed piling up across their roster even playing one of these contests with just six active players. On Saturday, the Blue only had eight active participants.

One of those eight was Oklahoma City Thunder two-way guard Chris Youngblood. The undrafted guard continues to find his stride in the G League as he was second on the team in points with 26 points, dished out three assists, hauled in as many rebounds, and even earned a block in his 33 minutes. Youngblood shot 5-for-10 from distance and 8-for-16 from the floor. The two-way guard was a +1 in his minutes despite the Blue's 139-123 loss to the Magic.

Youngblood was the only two-way player available for this game as the OKC Thunder jetted off to Salt Lake City for Sunday's tilt against the Utah Jazz.

However, summer league stand out Zack Austin led the unit in scoring with 29 points to go along with three steals, an assist and a rebound while shooting 5-for-10 from distance and 9-for-16 from the floor in 37 minutes of action.

Cameron Brown produced 23 points off the bench for Oklahoma City hitting five triples in his own right on eight attempts as he continues to be a great addition to this Blue team for multiple years now in the G League. Brown also collected three rebounds and dished out five assists in his 36 minutes.

Six of the eight members of the Blue registered double-digits with Anthony Pritchard scoring 10, Viktor Lakhin adding 12 and former Thunder forward Malevy Leons continued to fill up the stat sheet. Leons finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 36 minutes.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Blue continue this mega home stand by welcoming in Squadron on Thursday, Dec. 11. The Blue will not hit the road again until after the turn of the calendar year.