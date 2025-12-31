OKC Blue Swept by Mexico City, Dropping Two Straight at Home

The Oklahoma City blue saw their record reset following the NBA G League Winter Showcase down in Orlando, FL.

Oklahoma City opened up the second portion of the G League slate strong with a thrilling 124-123 win over the South Bay Lakers in Overtime on Saturday.

As the Blue continued their home stand, they met the Mexico City Capitanes on back-to-back nights inside the Paycom Center on Monday and Tuesday. This marks the fourth meeting between these two squads with the Capitanes winning the first three, including Monday's 130-123 blow out over the Blue.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City got off to a great start, swelling a 16 point lead before intermission. Though this impressive Capitanes roster never went away.

It became a back-and-forth affair out of halftime and even saw Oklahoma City down six in the final frame.

The Oklahoma City Blue only had one of the Thunder's three two-way players active in this game as Chris Youngblood put on a show in his minutes. Brooks Barnhizer, is dealing with an injury while the OKC Thunder need Branden Carlson with the team as the varsity club is short handed in the front court.

Oklahoma City Thunder defensive stalwarts Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace were in attendance tonight to support the OKC Blue in this battle.

The Blue got enough stops to win the game, but could not answer the call on the offenisve end to avoid the sweep.

Zack Austin, who was playing the best basketball of his career, took a fourth-quarter fall, splattering onto the quarter after blocking a shot at the rim. Austin was helped to the locker roomafter posting 13 points, five rebounds, an assist, two steals and four blocks in this contest. This on the heels of his 32 points, four rebounds, three assists, steal and two blocks afternoon yesterday. Though, he did return in this game after his stint in the locker room to get checked out.

Thunder two-way guard Chris Youngblood led the way for the blue in this game, posting 29 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 37 minutes of action. The Alabama product continues an impressive first season in the NBA G League despite this 102-90 loss to Mexico City.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Blue play host to the Texas Legends on Friday, Jan. 2 inside the Paycom Center. This home stand lingers through the end of the week with the Blue wrapping things up on Sunday, Jan. 4 against the Santa Cruz Warriors. Once the Blue hit the road, they do not return to Bricktown until Jan. 20 where they welcome in the Austin Spurs for a one game stay in the Paycom Center.