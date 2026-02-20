Nets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 20

The Brooklyn Nets came out of the All-Star break with a 112-84 loss in Cleveland last night, and their road trip continues against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight.

The Thunder lost their final game before the break, losing by 17 despite being -13.5 favorites against the Bucks.

However, the schedulemakers gave Oklahoma a bit of a break in this one, as the Thunder will get to settle back in against the lowly Nets. They should be able to take care of business even with a few injuries.

The oddsmakers have the Thunder as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Nets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +17.5 (-110)

Thunder -17.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Nets: +900

Thunder: -1587

Total

212.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nets vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 20

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): YES, FDSN OK, KWTV

Nets record: 15-39

Thunder record: 42-14

Nets vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Nicolas Claxton – questionable

Thunder Injury Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – out

Ajay Mitchell – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Jalen Williams – out

Nets vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Cason Wallace should see an increased role in the Thunder offense with SGA out, but I’m not so sure that’ll necessarily lead to more three pointers. Wallace averages 1.3 threes made on just 3.8 attempts per game this season.

The guard has made a total of two three-pointers on 19 attempts since going 7 for 11 in Denver to start February. I’ll fade him again tonight, even against a bad Brooklyn team.

Nets vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

The Thunder may be dealing with some injuries, but even a shorthanded Oklahoma City squad has a huge advantage over the Nets. The fact that Brooklyn played last night in Cleveland just gives the Thunder a bit more confidence.

The Nets couldn’t cover +15.5 last night in Brooklyn, and this spread isn’t high enough on a back-to-back against the reigning champions. The Thunder have covered a spread between -15 and -18 in 8 of 12 instances, with the Nets failing to cover the two times they were this big of underdogs.

Pick: Thunder -17.5 (-120)

