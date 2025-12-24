OKC's Fourth Loss Is No Reason To Worry About The Team's Future

A fourth loss in 30 games is by no means a reason to panic.

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, 130-110, for their fourth loss of the season. Although the squad's second loss to the Spurs in 10 days is causing panic throughout the media, the Thunder have no reason to start pointing fingers or go back to the drawing board.

OKC still has the best record in the NBA and sits atop the Western Conference by 3.5 games. Oklahoma City is also outdoing its Championship regular season, as the Thunder were 25-5 through 30 games last year.

With winning the NBA Championship last year, it's safe to say the Thunder have taken on some unfair expectations from the NBA media. Only losing four games up to this point in the season would be almost unfathomable for any other team, but for the Thunder, it's almost seen as disappointing.

OKC didn’t lose a lot last year as it ended the regular season with a record of 64-18, but some of these losses can show that a couple of games don’t wash your season away. For instance, the Thunder lost to Denver, Minnesota, Houston and Golden State twice each last year in the regular season.

Even with these losses, Oklahoma City was able to beat both Denver and Minnesota in the playoffs on the way to its first-ever championship.

OKC even dropped games it wasn’t supposed to, as the 2025 NBA Champions lost to the 39-43 Dallas Mavericks three times last year. A loss like this would be a top headline against the Oklahoma City team this year, and yet it wouldnt’t bother the Thunder one bit if their end result was the same as last year’s season.

Even so, this year's Thunder team’s accomplishments can not be diminished by four losses. OKC is still considered one of the best defenses the league has seen and is first in the NBA in opponent points per game. They set a new Thunder franchise record for wins in a row with 16, and are still continuing to improve with players like Jalen Williams still working back to full strength.

The Thunder are going to lose games, that’s a fact. However, their end goal of a championship remains the same. Just because OKC dropped a game on the second night of a back-to-back, doesn’t mean they aren’t title contenders. The Thunder will continue to learn from their losses and will continue to push themselves every time they step on the hardwood.