What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons

The two best teams in the NBA record wise go toe-to-toe tonight on National TV. Though, some of the luster has been lost in this game given the fact that not only are the Oklahoma City Thunder on the second leg of a road-road back-to-back set, but the Bricktown Ballers are without Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA Swingman Jalen Williams and Rising star Ajay Mitchell. Not to mention if anyone else pops up on this afternoon's injury report.

Detroit is looking to get back on track after falling to San Antonio at home on Monday. The Pistons are only down Isaiah Stewart in this game due to league suspension. The Thunder hope to carry the momentum of a three game winning streak into this game.

Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) dribbles on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

With the Oklahoma City Thunder so banged up in this game, the 3 point shot becomes the great equalizer. The OKC Thunder will need to shoot well above their skis to get a win in this contest.

One other path way to success tonight is for the OKC Thunder to be able to get this game into a rock fight. The Pistons have an elite defense, just as the Thunder do. Detroit will have an easier time limiting the Thunder's offense given Oklahoma City's lack of creators available tonight. With Detroit set to lock up defensively, the Thunder must do the same and make life hard on the Pistons to even keep the game close.

Can Cason Wallace continue to carry the load as the Thunder's top offensive option? Coming off a 27 point game, against at op six defense in the NBA, Wallace now takes on one of the league's best. Can he handle the physical toll that comes with playing Detroit? Getting to the rim will be tough but will be needed to open the floor for himself and others. Wallace has also gotten triples to fall recently, a much needed result in this game.

Game Information

Date: Feb. 25

Matchup: OKC Thunder (45-14) vs. Detroit Pistons (42-14)

Time: 06:30 PM CT

Location: Little Caesars Arena –– Detroit, MI

TV: ESPN

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Detroit Pistons on the second leg of a back to back, this is the first meeting between these two foes with the best records in the NBA. Each of their two tilts this season will be hampered by the Thunder being on the second leg of a back-to-back set.

This will be an uuphill battle for the Oklahoma City Thunder down Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Rising Star Ajay Mitchell and All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams with perhaps more on the shelf once the injury report is submitted this afternoon.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this contest and the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder as the team attempts to earn back to back championships becoming the first repeat winner since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.