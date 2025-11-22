OKC Thunder Center Tallies Career-High in Blowout Win

In light of the Oklahoma City Thunder's miraculous eighth-straight win Friday night against the Utah Jazz, Thunder backup center Jaylin Williams put up a career-best performance from behind the arc. In OKC's 144-112 win, Williams hit five three-pointers on seven attempts.

The Jazz's game plan at the start of the game was to leave him open, forcing all defensive pressure towards superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but unfortunately for them, Williams knocked down his open looks. This includes a back-breaking shot at the end of the third quarter that bounced five times around the rim and backboard before finding the hole.

On top of his five triples, Williams tallied 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals on the night. He is now averaging 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this year, shooting 30.1% from behind the arc.

Williams was a +27 on the night, the third-highest plus/minus for OKC. He was a key contributor on the Thunder's storming 33-4 run in the third period, forcing turnovers and knocking down big shots.

"We're a team that preaches to play a 48-minute game... that's what we went out there and did," Williams said in a postgame interview.

This performance could get the University of Arkansas alum going after starting the year shaky, struggling to score consistent points. Williams getting back into his past form would just make this Thunder team even more unstoppable, already at 16-1 on the season while missing multiple key players, such as All-NBA forward Jalen Williams.

The big man, Williams, even dove into the stands searching for a loose ball when the result was already decided in the fourth quarter. His effort sent shockwaves across the bench, as his teammates were seen gasping on the sidelines.

When asked if he would ever dive into the stands again by his teammate Williams, he said, "Any time."

"Any time, any time for you, Dub," Williams joked.

Hustle has defined his game ever since he broke out as a fan favorite with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Williams has consistently been at the top of the NBA in charges drawn throughout his career, having a specialization in managing to get set in front of a reckless driver just outside the restricted area.

Knocking down open looks is something Williams has improved on throughout his time in the Association. After a slow start to his season, he caught fire tonight.

The Thunder will now boast a three-game homestand as they look to improve their NBA-best record.