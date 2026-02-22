Which OKC Thunder Players Could be Eligible for Awards After Injuries?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been plauged by injuries this season.

The team's typical starting lineup has shared the court sparringly this year, as the group has consistently seen key players miss time with various ailments. Jalen Williams was sidelined to start the campaign after an offseason wrist surgery, and has since suffered a pair of hamstring injuries.

Isaiah Hartenstein has also missed significant time this year, dealing with a calf strain that was part of the big man missing 26 games so far this season. As a result of their injury issues, both Williams and Hartenstein will be inelidgible for end-of-season awards, as players must appear in at least 65 games.

With OKC's recent string of injuries, there are a few more Thunder players who may become ineligible as well.

Ajay Mitchell, who is among the top five betting favorites to win Sixth Man of the Year, has missed 14 games and can only miss three more down the stretch to remain eligible for the award. With 25 contests left in the regular season, Mitchell would have to return for the Thunder's Feb. 27 contest against the Denver Nuggets and play at least 20 minutes in every game the rest of the way.

Mitchell's timetable could fit perfectly for him to return against Denver, though, as the Thunder announced on Feb. 19 that the second-year guard would be "reevaluated in approximately one week."

Of course, that doesn't neccesarily mean Mitchell will be ready to play the following night.

After earning First-Team All-Defense honors in 2025, Lu Dort is also in jeapordy of being ineligible for awards this season. The standout wing defender has missed 11 games, and can only miss six more contests during Oklahoma City's final 25 games to have a chance at earning another All-Defense spot.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has missed eight games this season, and is nine games away from being ineligible for awards. Gilgeous-Alexander's abscence would be the most notable, as the superstar has a chance to repeat as MVP and First-Team All-NBA.

Like Mitchell, OKC stated that Gilgeous-Alexander will be reevaluated "approximately one week" from Feb. 19.

Chet Holmgren has missed seven games this season, and needs to play in just 15 of the Thunder's final 25 games to be eligible for awards. The 23-year-old has yet to receive an end-of-season award in his young career, but is in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, and will likely earn All-Defense recognition.

Finally, Cason Wallace has missed only three games throughout the 2025-26 campaign, and would have to miss 14 of Oklahoma City's final 25 games to become ineligible for awards. Like Holmgren, Wallace has yet to recieve an end-of-season award, but has a shot to earn All-Defense honors.

