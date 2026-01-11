OKC Thunder get Multiple Players Back vs. Heat

Fresh off one of its best wins of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Miami Heat at home tonight.

The Thunder needed a 21-point comeback to down the Memphis Grizzlies days ago, all without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and more.

Led by Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell and Kenrich Williams, OKC stormed back with just minutes remaining, going on a 20-5 run late in the fourth quarter to grab a win. Guard Alex Caruso played game-winning defense on Cedric Coward, and Oklahoma City waltzed away with a win that seemed well out of reach for most of the game.

The victory was much-needed for Oklahoma City, who suffered six losses in 12 tries following a 24-1 start on the season.

"We almost got a little comfortable in a way," Jalen Williams said at practice the following day. "Just beating teams and expecting to win. We didn't have enough humility or humbleness going about how we were winning the games — I don't think we were going about that process the right way the last couple games."

OKC earning a win with Gilgeous-Alexander sitting was especially notable, as they widened with gap on the West without needing superstar production, which they'll certainly need against a tough Miami team tonight. While Miami has lost three of four, they've also ripped off a few win streaks this season, and can beat any team in the NBA with fast-paced offense and hard-nosed defense.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Heat:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Miami Heat injuries:

Vladislav Goldin — Out: G League

Tyler Herro — Questionable: Right big toe/ rib contusion

Pelle Larsson — Available: Left 3rd mallet; finger

Terry Rozier — Out: Not with team

Jahmir Young — Out: G League

After seeing eight players on its injury report against Memphis, the Thunder see just three against the Heat.

All of Alex Caruso, who played with a questionable designation, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams are a go versus Miami.

SGA, Holmgren and Wallace were managing respective injuries, but Jaylin Williams finally makes his return from right heel bursitis after missing 13 games. His return couldn’t come at a better time, as the Thunder have been undermanned in the frontcourt, with starting center Isaiah Hartenstein now dealing with a second round of the soleus strain.

Rookies in Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic are also listed.

Heat star Tyler Herro is notably questionable to play tonight.

The Thunder and Heat tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.