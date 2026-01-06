OKC Thunder Needs Consistency From Role Players

The Thunder started to look like its old self once again. After four shocking losses in six games, Oklahoma City needed to get back on track. The team’s armor was certainly cracked by the Spurs — and it’s still a problem that, for all intents and purposes, hasn’t been solved yet. The Timberwolves exposed the team’s overarching problems, too. But it felt like those losses were the wake up call that they needed. Because after that, they won four straight games in blowout fashion — just like normal.

On Sunday night, however, the Thunder faltered once again. It’s foolish to expect a team, no matter how dominant, to be perfect all the time, but dropping a game as double digit favorites is never ideal. Especially when, at one point in time, it really felt like the Thunder could beat the record for most wins in an NBA season.

And just like the four losses in December — there’s no reason to panic, that would be foolish too. Oklahoma City will obviously coast to the playoffs, and they’re still in firm control of the top seed. All of this team’s goals are within reach. But it’s hard to ignore that the same problems are appearing in each of the six losses that this team has suffered.

Opponents are starting to zone in on taking away Oklahoma City’s big three — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. And of course, all three of them have had a hand in the Thunder’s losses, too. Williams is still finding his groove and getting back in the swing of things, and Holmgren has been terrific — but really struggled against the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama. But it’s the Thunder’s role players that have really started to dictate the outcome of games.

Oklahoma City has one of the best supporting casts in the NBA, but in losses they’ve been pretty inconsistent. Gilgeous-Alexander has had to play nearly perfect all season long — and he has. But when he doesn’t, Oklahoma City has struggled and the role players haven’t been able to truly pick up the slack.

Against the Suns, Williams and Holmgren played nearly perfect, but the Thunder’s bench — outside of Ajay Mitchell, who played starter minutes — added just 10 points on 8-of-21 shooting. During Oklahoma City’s Christmas Day loss, the bench unit shot 12-of-39. The same could be said for most of the Thunder’s losses this season — when Gilgeous-Alexander is just slightly off his game, it gets dicey.

Of course, SGA is the best engine in basketball — he’s easy to rely on, and there’s a reason why Oklahoma City always does. But he shouldn’t be expected to be perfect every single night.

With teams keying in on the Thunder’s big three, it’s more important now than ever for the role players to step up and start deciding games in Oklahoma City’s favor. Open looks will continue to come, and opportunity’s will continue to arise. With so much focus on three players, it’s inevitable. But it’s up to the bench and the rest of the secondary scorers to make opponents pay.