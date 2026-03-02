OKC Thunder Post Starting Five vs. Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City begins its three-game road trip on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks before jetting over to Chicago on Tuesday for the front end of a back-to-back set, which ends in New York on Wednesday against the Knicks for the last game of this trip.

The Thunder are winners of three of four of their last five games and see superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander play in his second straight game tonight after returning from an abdominal strain on Friday in the Bricktown Ballers overtime win against the Denver Nuggets. Though Oklahoma City has made clear the plan to be cautious with the reigning NBA MVP in his return. So much so that Gilgeous-Alexander, despite logging 34 minutes, did not play in the overtime period against their divisional rivals Friday.

For Oklahoma City they only miss All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and Rising Star Ajay Mitchell from their rotation in this game against the lowly Dallas Mavericks, racing to the bottom of the NBA standings.

Dallas' injury report would need nearly a night to go through. The Mavericks have listed Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, Kyrie Irving, Marvin Bagley III, Miles Kelly, Dereck Lively II, Nnaji Marshall, and John Poulakidas all as out. The Mavericks did elevate Caleb Martin to available after orginally tabbing him as questionable.

Washington has had a knack for turning in career games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, dating back to these two sides meeting in the Western Conference semi-finals in 2024. The Kentucky product helped sparked Dallas on an NBA Finals run.

The Mavericks injury report left their starting lineup in question. Oklahoma City, despite being down a staple starter in Williams and priority bench piece in Mitchell, was more solid entering this game. Defensive ace Cason Wallace has served as the spot starter in place of Williams flanked by Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein when the Santa Clara product has been out.

Tonight was no different. Though, 30 minutes before tip-off everyone learned how the banged up Mavericks would begin the game.

May 7, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes the ball as Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) defends during the first quarter of game one of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup

Brandon Williams, G

Max Christie, G

Khris Middleton, F

Caleb Martin, F

Daniel Gafford, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks presumably have the same goal tonight: Get the Thunder a win.