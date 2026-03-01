Three Stars Set to Sit Out OKC Thunder vs. Mavericks

On Friday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder got one of its biggest wins of the season, taking down the Denver Nuggets in a game that saw Luguentz Dort ejected, and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sit the overtime period due to an essential minutes restriction.

After facing off against a newly-found rival in Denver, the Thunder will now pivot to a former rival in the Mavericks on Sunday evening.

The two teams faced off in round two of the postseason two years ago, but Dallas looks drastically different following a series of trades. What would've once been an incredibly tough game for OKC now looks more manageable with the Mavericks pivoting toward the 2026 NBA Draft.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Mavericks ahead of tonight’s bout:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Branden Carlson — Out: Low back strain

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain/left ankle sprain

Thomas Sorber — Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Dallas Mavericks injuries:

Marvin Bagley III — Out: Neck sprain

Moussa Cisse — Questionable: G League

Cooper Flagg — Out: left midfoot sprain

Kyrie Irving — Out: Left knee surgery

Miles Kelly — Doubtful: G League

Dereck Lively II — Out: Right foot surgery

Naji Marshall — Questionable: Right finger contusion

Caleb Martin — Questionable: Low back soreness

PJ Washington — Doubtful: Left ankle sprain

The Thunder still remain with an All-Star and All-NBA talent in Jalen Williams, who suffered another hamstring strain. Though his reevaluation window is nearing, at just one week after Shai Gileous-Alexander’s own, who took to the floor Friday night.

Oklahoma City will also be without a talented up-and-coming guard in Ajay Mitchell, as well as two-way center Branden Carlson and rookie Thomas Sorber.

The Mavericks will be without a star as well in Cooper Flagg, who’s off to a blistering start in his NBA career. He hasn’t yet earned the accolades, though those are sure to follow soon after his debut season of 20.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Additionally out is Kyrie Irving, who is not expected to play this season after suffering a knee injury last year.

Even outside of their stars, Dallas is hurt across the board, with rotational-level players in Dereck Lively II, Naji Marshall, PJ Washington and Caleb Martin all listed on the injury report.

The Thunder and Mavericks tip off at 7 p.m. from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.