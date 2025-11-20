OKC Thunder Reveal Starters vs. Shorthanded Sacramento Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Sacramento Kings for the third time this season as the two will conclude their regular season series tonight in the Paycom Center. The OKC Thunder have dominated the league with a 14-1 record, the best defense and net rating in the NBA all while being short handed.

Still in this game, the Oklahoma City Thunder are without their All-NBA swingman and staple starter Jalen Williams, who has yet to make his season debut. The OKC Thunder are also down top bench bucket getter, and spot starter, Aaron Wiggins. While also not having depth pieces in veteran big man Kenrich Williams and rookie guard Nikola Topic who have each missed the entire season.

The Sacramento Kings are down All-star big man, and former Thunder forward, Domantas Sabonis for this game as both sides will need to shuffle their starting lineup from their usual go to.

Oklahoma City has won seven straight against Sacramento to date, including the two blowout wins so far this season. They hope to prolong this streak with the OKC Thunder also being on a six game winning streak to bring their record to 14-1 as well. Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking for his 88th straight game of cracking 20-plus points and his fifth straight fourth quarter sat if the Thunder can parlay this into a blowout.

The two coaches, as is typical, played their starting lineup close to the vest prior to tip-off but 30 minutes before the game the first five were announced and the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to go with a more regular starting lineup –– as regular as it can be sans Williams.

NBA Starting Lineups for Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Cason Wallace, G

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup

Russell Westbrook, G

DeMar DeRozan, G

Zach LaVine, F

Precious Achiuwa, F

Drew Eubanks, C

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Utah Jazz in a one off road trip to Salt Lake City as part of their Western Conference Group A pool play game in the NBA Cup. The OKC Thunder continue their straight of three straight games against current sub-.500 teams.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and all season long for the Oklahoma City Thunder as the 2025-26 campaign continues.