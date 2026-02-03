OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Continues to Make History

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is once again having a season for the ages.

After winning the MVP award in the 2024-25, the Oklahoma City star is having another campaign worthy of the Michael Jordan Trophy. During Gilgeous-Alexander's remarkable stretch, that also included a Finals MVP, the 27-year-old has made history along the way.

SGA has logged 120 straight contest with at least 20 points, just six games behind Wilt Chamberlain for the most consecutive 20-point performances in NBA history. Nearing any record of Chamberlain's is impressive for a player in the league, especially a guard who is very effiecent from the field, but that isn't the only record Gilgeous-Alexander could lay claim to.

Dating back to last season, the Thunder standout has won his last 10 regular season matchups against former MVP winners, leading OKC to a victory and outscoring the former MVP in each contest. Gilgeous-Alexander's streak is the longest in NBA history.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won his last 10 regular-season matchups against former MVPs. He has outscored the former MVP in all 10.



The 10 straight matchups against former MVPs winning the game and outscoring the former MVP is the longest streak by any player in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/3xIjNXnldN — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 2, 2026

The 10 aforementioned matchups have come against LeBron James, James Harden, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant twice and Russell Westbrook three times. Nine of those contests have come during the 2025-26 campaign, with the most recent being against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 1.

In that game, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 34 points, 13 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and a block while shooting 11-of-16 from the field. Jokic, on the other hand, finished with 16 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds and a steal while shooting 6-of-9 from the floor.

Gilgeous-Alexander's showing against former MVPs showcases that the Thunder superstar performs his best in big games against solid opponents. On the season, SGA is averaging 32 points, 6.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 55.8% from the field, 39.1% from 3-point range and 89.3% from the free throw line.

With a number of injuries in the Thunder's rotation, Gilgeous-Alexander will need to continue his heroics through a tough stretch of games for Oklahoma City. On offense, much of OKC's performance depends on SGA, who has answered the call nearly every time.

As a result of Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive showing this season, the eighth-year veteran has a strong chance at winning his second MVP award.

Gilgeous-Alexander has the chance to add two more games to his streak of 10 consecutive wins where he has outscored former MVPs in the next week. On Feb. 7, the Thunder will meet Durant and the Houston Rockets again before taking on James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 9.

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.