Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Proves MVP Case Against Jokic, Nuggets

Throughout the first four months of the season, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has proved his case to win the Most Valuable Player award for the second straight season. Throughout the 2025-26 campaign, two names have remained at the top of the list, just as the previous three seasons.

Sensational Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and OKC's finest, Gilgeous-Alexander.

Currently, Gilgeous-Alexander is the favorite to win the award once again. Earlier in the season, however, before going down for a month with a knee injury, Jokic was the favorite himself. In the two teams' first matchup since Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals at Paycom Center last summer, Gilgeous-Alexander proved his case in a head-to-head duel.

Against the Nuggets in Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, Gilgeous-Alexander was dominant. He scored 34 points on 11-for-16 shooting, adding on 13 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block.

Attacking different coverages throughout the night, the Canadian guard was unstoppable, no matter who guarded him. Gilgeous-Alexander ended the night with a 78.3% true shooting.

The reigning MVP proved his two-way impact as well, causing trouble in the passing lanes on defense, causing transition opportunities for the Thunder to break on. Impact was felt everywhere Gilgeous-Alexander was, with him having an extremely "valuable" performance.

Gilgeous-Alexander was immense in Oklahoma City's stretch of basketball to pull away with the game in the third quarter after Denver brought the game within three points. He scored 12 points and assisted on five made shots in the frame.

With this performance, Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored 20-plus points in 120 consecutive games, just six shy of Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record of 126. Historic consistency approaches even closer to the record books.

On the other side, Jokic was incredibly efficient as a scorer, tallying 16 points in 29 minutes, converting on six of his nine attempts from the floor. He added seven rebounds and eight assists, but the Thunder forced him to turn the ball over six times.

The Thunder forced Jokic to become a passer throughout the night, making it difficult for him to find open looks for himself. His skill allowed him to find some teammates with open looks, but OKC's incredible passing lane defense managed to force turnovers.

Just coming off an injury, a not-as-aggressive performance would be expected from Jokic in the month of the All-Star break, but a statement was made by a player challenging him for the MVP trophy. Gilgeous-Alexander willed his squad to a win over Jokic's Nuggets on the road.